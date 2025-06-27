Supply chain ethics: Promoting human rights and social responsibility on the margins of EU corporate sustainability due diligence directive conference

The OSCE and the Greek labour inspectorate joined forces to host a conference focused on human rights due diligence for more than 120 public officials, business and civil society representatives on 25 June 2025, in Athens.

The event, hosted by the Office of the OSCE Special Representative and Co-ordinator for Combating Trafficking in Human Beings and the Hellenic Labour Inspectorate, highlighted the crucial roles of governments and businesses in combating human trafficking and labour exploitation in supply chains. Participants discussed new policies, legal approaches, and best practices for identifying and mitigating risks.

The event brought together a diverse group of experts, including government officials, business leaders, labour inspectors, and representatives from various organizations.

"Trafficking for labour exploitation can happen in any part of our daily lives or the economy. Sticking to the facts and tackling those issues together at all levels is important" said George Tzilivakis, Governor of the Hellenic Labour Inspectorate.

A panel discussion explored the impact of the new EU Directive 2024/1760 (CSDDD) on businesses and fair corporate competition. Speakers offered advice on helping companies understand and prepare for their obligations in promoting and protecting human rights.

“Issues in supply chains have been present in Greece for a long time. Businesses have consistently shown interest in making positive changes that support a better operating environment. To achieve this, policies need to promote a coordinated and effective approach to due diligence, backed by clear laws and guidance,” said Ioannis Brachos, Expert Minister Counsellor at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Hellenic Republic.

The conference featured high-level professionals from various organizations, including the Greek National Commission for Human Rights, UN Global Compact Network Greece, and the International Organization for Migration. They presented tools, good practices, and integrated actions for supporting businesses in human rights due diligence and including third-country nationals in the labor market.

Fabian Bonertz, Senior Adviser at the OSCE, provided an overview of global trends in due diligence legislation, emphasizing the risks of labour exploitation in public procurement supply chains. He said "fortunately, the public sector's significant scale gives it the power to influence procurement practices—an opportunity that can also support efforts to provide remedies to victims."

Representatives from NGOs also shared good practice examples from the business sector.

The event underscored the importance of collaboration between governments, businesses, and civil society in building fair and ethical supply chains. It emphasized the shared responsibility in combating human trafficking and labour exploitation, highlighting the need for continued efforts in promoting human rights and social responsibility in supply chains.