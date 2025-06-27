Attorney General Bonta Joins Law Enforcement Partners Announcing Results of Operation Targeting Organized Criminal Activity in the Central Valley

FRESNO – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced the results of a collaborative multiagency effort targeting criminal street gangs in the Central Valley. As part of the operation yesterday, federal, state, and local law enforcement served 54 search warrants in locations throughout the Central Valley. As part of the operation, investigators prevented nine violent crimes, made 89 felony arrests, seized firearms, ammunition, and illicit methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine.

“Today, we are sending a strong message that organized criminal enterprises cannot stand up to the power of good law enforcement work,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta. “Together with our federal, state, and local partners, we’ve made our communities safer by taking dangerous drugs and weapons off our streets and holding bad actors accountable. I thank our DOJ agents and our law enforcement partners for their dedication and tireless work to make California safer. Their efforts here not only held accountable members of organized criminal organizations, but also prevented violent crimes from occurring. Central Valley families can live and sleep with greater peace of mind as a result of this operation.”

“Today’s announcement reflects our Office’s commitment to using every available resource in close coordination with our law enforcement partners to address the root causes of crime and hold gang members and their associates accountable,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Michele Beckwith. “Criminal street gangs inflict real harm on our communities by trafficking deadly drugs and firearms that destroy lives and neighborhoods. I commend the outstanding work of our agents and law enforcement partners in disrupting these criminal networks and safeguarding our communities.”

“The charges reflect the brazen violence and drug trafficking that have threatened the safety and stability of the greater Fresno area, particularly in rural communities like Huron and Coalinga,” said Special Agent in Charge Sid Patel of the FBI Sacramento Field Office. “Yesterday’s operation was the culmination of months of collaborative work to disrupt gang-driven violence and the flow of drugs and firearms into Central Valley neighborhoods. This case highlights the power of strong partnerships at every level of law enforcement, all united in the mission to dismantle violent gangs and protect the communities we serve.”

“The collective work done by all law enforcement agencies in this operation will undoubtedly improve the safety and overall quality of life for residents in Fresno County, particularly those living in our smaller rural communities,” said Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni.

This investigation was a cooperative effort between the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Fresno County Multi-Agency Gang Enforcement Consortium (MAGEC), California Department of Justice (CA DOJ) Special Operations Unit, U.S Attorney’s Office, and the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.

In February 2024, law enforcement agencies began an investigation into a criminal street gang operating in Fresno County with a specific focus on the ongoing criminal activities of criminal street gangs in the cities of Huron, Coalinga, and San Joaquin. The investigation found, and the unsealed federal criminal complaint alleges, an extensive criminal conspiracy in which gang members and associates — some of whom were inmates in California prisons and the Fresno County Jail — orchestrated various crimes, including drug and firearms trafficking. On several occasions, members of the drug trafficking conspiracy attempted to smuggle drugs into jails on their persons or through holes they punctured in the walls. Thirty-eight suspects have been charged in a federal criminal complaint on various drug and firearms trafficking charges.

Assistance was provided by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Homeland Security Investigations, Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Marshals Service, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, California Highway Patrol, Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, Kings County Sheriff’s Office, Madera County Regional SWAT, and the Fresno, Clovis, Kingsburg, Coalinga, Kerman, Firebaugh, Lemoore, and Parlier police departments.

CA DOJ’s Special Operations Unit is a collaborative investigative effort between CA DOJ and the California Highway Patrol that provides statewide enforcement for combating violent career criminals, gangs, and organized crime groups. These unique and essential teams use advanced investigative techniques and work alongside local law enforcement to enhance investigations into violent criminals and organized crime throughout the state.

It is important to note that criminal charges must be proven in a court of law. Every defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.