Continuous closure on H-1 eastbound for Salt Lake Rehabilitation resumes June 27

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies road users that three right lanes will be closed on the eastbound H-1 Freeway between the Kaimakani Street Overpass and the eastbound Nimitz Highway off-ramp (Exit 15) starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 27 through 4 a.m., Monday, June 30.

Crews will be closing the far-right lanes of eastbound H-1 Freeway, along with the lane to the Nimitz Highway off-ramp, to work on repaving the roadway in the shoulder and far right lane through the work area. Please note, the right shoulder will also be closed during this work. Motorists are advised to use Moanalua Freeway and alternate routes if possible, during these work hours.

This schedule will be in place over the next several weekends as crews work on remaining project activities including roadway reconstruction and repaving, guardrail installation, and striping and signage installations for the H-1 Freeway Salt Lake Rehabilitation Project.

Additionally, weeknight work for this project will begin in July 2025. Typical work hours will vary by the direction of work. For westbound closures, hours will differ based on the deployment of the Zipper Lane. Typical work hours will be 6:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., or to 4 a.m., if the Zipper Lane is deployed. Typical eastbound hours will be from 6:30 a.m. to 4 a.m. Closures will be in one direction at a time on Monday through Thursday evenings, weather permitting.

Due to a total of 239 unworkable days due to weather, construction and contracting delays, the estimated completion date for this project is August 2025, weather permitting. The project was previously estimated for completion in June 2025.

Motorists are reminded to drive with caution and follow all traffic control signs. Message boards have been posted to provide advanced notice of closure information. Special duty police officers will be on-site assisting with safety procedures. First responders and emergency vehicles have been notified of the closure. All work is weather permitting.

Please note, the work area may change lanes and directions each week within this schedule. For a full list of lane closures scheduled on state roadways, please visit the HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/.

To sign up for emailed weekly HDOT lane closure updates please visit: https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/hidot/subscriber/new

