Governor Abbott Announces Pasadena Designated Music Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, June 27 - June 27, 2025 | Austin, Texas

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of Pasadena has been designated by the Texas Music Office (TMO) as a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community after completing the multi-step certification process. The Music Friendly Texas program, the first in the nation since introduced by TMO in 2016, seeks to foster music business-related economic development and job creation in Texas cities and communities.

“Congratulations to the City of Pasadena on earning the Music Friendly Texas Certified Community designation,” said Governor Abbott. “With support from the Texas Music Office, the Texas music industry accounts for 196,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs and generates over $31 billion in annual economic activity statewide. Together, we will continue to work alongside Music Friendly Texas Communities in every region of our state to boost local job creation and economic growth.”

“From the world-famous Gilley’s honky-tonk to generations of local talent, music is at the heart of Pasadena’s identity,” said Senator Carol Alvarado. “This designation honors that rich heritage and the ongoing commitment of ‘Pasa-Get-Down-Dena’ to supporting Texas music while opening new doors for economic growth, tourism, and opportunity.”

"As Mayor of our diverse and growing city, I am thrilled to announce Pasadena has been designated an official Music Friendly Texas Certified Community by Governor Greg Abbott's Texas Music Office," said Mayor Jeff Wagner. "We honor a rich musical legacy that resonates far beyond our city limits. From the grandeur of the Pasadena Philharmonic Orchestra, to the honky-tonk spirit of Mickey Gilley, and our vibrant Tejano roots led by La Fiebre, Pasadena's musical heartbeat has never been stronger. This recognition is a tribute to our past and an invitation to all emerging artists, promoters, and music-lovers in Pasadena to amplify their voices and continue this proud tradition."

“Pasadena is known for the country music of Mickey Gilley and the Tejano sounds of La Fiebre,” said Pasadena Councilwoman Pat Van Houte. “From surrounding areas, we have touches of Cajun music, jazz, and gospel. This Music Friendly Texas Community designation is officially recognizing what we have known all along: Pasadenans love music.”

“We are beyond thrilled to receive the Music Friendly Texas Certified Community designation,” said Pasadena Livestock Show & Rodeo Executive Director Sherry Free. “This is a huge win for Pasadena and for our culture, economy, and future. Music is part of our city and events, and this recognition shines a spotlight on the incredible talent, passion, and potential we have right here in our community. It opens the door to new partnerships, tourism, and creative opportunities to help our local economy thrive while celebrating everything that makes Pasadena unique. The future sounds bright in Pasadena.”

“Pasadena’s culture is founded in tradition, diversity, and a deep sense of togetherness,” said Pasadena Strawberry Festival Executive Director Murline Staley. “This recognition shines a spotlight on the people, stories, and celebrations that make our city truly unique. It also boosts our local economy by attracting tourism, supporting small businesses, and encouraging investment in our city’s future. Most importantly, it inspires the next generation to embrace our history while dreaming bigger for tomorrow. This is more than a title—it’s a launchpad for continued growth, unity, and a celebration in Pasadena.”

The Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony—cohosted by TMO, the Pasadena Economic Development Corporation (EDC), and Visit Pasadena—will be held during Pasadena’s annual 4th Fest celebration and will include city officials and community leaders. TMO Community Relations and Outreach Specialist Gini Mascorro will present the designation.

Pasadena Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony

Friday, July 4, 2025 at 7:15 PM

Pasadena Convention Center and Municipal Fairgrounds

7902 Fairmont Parkway

Pasadena, Texas 77507

Inquiries may be directed to Julianne Echavarria, Pasadena EDC Marketing Manager, 713-920-7966, jechavarria@pasadenaedc.com

Pasadena becomes the 86th Music Friendly Texas Certified Community. Learn more about the Music Friendly Texas program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities

The Texas Music Office in the Governor’s Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office is the first and longest-running state music office in the nation. Since 1990, TMO has fostered the economic development of Texas music businesses, Texas musicians, and Texas communities. Since 2016, TMO has operated the first and only statewide Music Friendly Community Program in the nation, with an extensive network of more than 80 certified Music Friendly Texas community partners across the state.