Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,278 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,215 in the last 365 days.

North East Man Held Without Bond Following Alleged Road Rage Incident

Maryland State Police News Release

(NORTH EAST, MD) — A North East man is being held without bond at the Cecil County Detention Center and is facing felony charges after allegedly brandishing a firearm during a dispute on U.S. Route 40 in Cecil County yesterday.

The accused is identified as Brian Satterthwaite, 37, of North East, Maryland. Satterthwaite is charged with first and second-degree assault and use of a firearm during a felony crime. He is prohibited from possessing a firearm and is facing related charges.

On June 26, troopers from the Maryland State Police North East Barrack responded to the U.S. Route 40, in the area of Red Toad Road, for a report of an alleged road rage dispute. The victim, who is not being identified, told troopers that a driver of a white Ford SUV allegedly pointed a firearm at them during a dispute on the roadway. The victim was reported uninjured.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police North East Barrack and the Criminal Enforcement Division Northern Region assumed the investigation and Satterthwaite was identified as the suspect.  A search warrant was served on Satterthwaite’s vehicle and residence, resulting in the seizure of several firearms and ammunition.          

The Maryland Department of State Police is committed to enhancing safety in communities across Maryland, including actively addressing all reports of gun violence on our highways. Police urge motorists to prioritize highway safety by avoiding impaired, aggressive and distracted driving.

Maryland State Police continue to search for information on the murders of Delonte Hicks, Charles Marks and Nyah Hairston, who were all victims of road rage incidents in Maryland. Anyone with information about these cases or other highway gun crimes is asked to contact investigators at 410-538-1887. Callers can remain anonymous.

Brian Satterthwaite

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

North East Man Held Without Bond Following Alleged Road Rage Incident

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more