North East Man Held Without Bond Following Alleged Road Rage Incident

June 27, 2025

(NORTH EAST, MD) — A North East man is being held without bond at the Cecil County Detention Center and is facing felony charges after allegedly brandishing a firearm during a dispute on U.S. Route 40 in Cecil County yesterday.

The accused is identified as Brian Satterthwaite, 37, of North East, Maryland. Satterthwaite is charged with first and second-degree assault and use of a firearm during a felony crime. He is prohibited from possessing a firearm and is facing related charges.

On June 26, troopers from the Maryland State Police North East Barrack responded to the U.S. Route 40, in the area of Red Toad Road, for a report of an alleged road rage dispute. The victim, who is not being identified, told troopers that a driver of a white Ford SUV allegedly pointed a firearm at them during a dispute on the roadway. The victim was reported uninjured.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police North East Barrack and the Criminal Enforcement Division Northern Region assumed the investigation and Satterthwaite was identified as the suspect. A search warrant was served on Satterthwaite’s vehicle and residence, resulting in the seizure of several firearms and ammunition.

The Maryland Department of State Police is committed to enhancing safety in communities across Maryland, including actively addressing all reports of gun violence on our highways. Police urge motorists to prioritize highway safety by avoiding impaired, aggressive and distracted driving.

Maryland State Police continue to search for information on the murders of Delonte Hicks, Charles Marks and Nyah Hairston, who were all victims of road rage incidents in Maryland. Anyone with information about these cases or other highway gun crimes is asked to contact investigators at 410-538-1887. Callers can remain anonymous.

Brian Satterthwaite