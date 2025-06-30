AROBS expand its U.S. market presence through the strategic acquisition of technology consulting company Codingscape

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AROBS Transilvania Software (BVB: AROBS), a Romanian entrepreneurial technology company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, announces the acquisition of a 70% stake in the U.S.-based company Codingscape, specialized in technology consulting, design, and custom software development services for enterprise clients. With this transaction, AROBS enhances its footprint in North America, validating its strategic objective of strengthening its market presence in the US. The acquisition opens new growth opportunities for Codingscape, which gains access to European markets through AROBS’ network, client base, and operational infrastructure.

“Codingscape is a remarkable player in the U.S. software services market, known for its outstanding team and mature approach to delivering cutting-edge digital solutions. For AROBS Group, joining forces with Codingscape represents a significant milestone in accelerating our international expansion in North America and strengthening our ability to provide customized software services, closer to our clients. The process underlines AROBS’ international ambition and confidence in a growth model built on perseverance, strategic investment, and authentic technological expertise. I thank Porter, Jimmy, Pawel and Kim, and the Codingscape team for their trust and openness, and I am confident that together we will create exceptional value for our global clients and partners,” stated Voicu Oprean, founder and CEO of AROBS.

Founded in 2018 by American entrepreneurs Porter Haney, Jimmy Jacobson, Pawel Szymczykowski, and later joined by Kim Sullivan, Codingscape is a Las Vegas-based consultancy ranked 310th on the Inc. 5000 list. The company's 60+ senior specialists operate remotely, providing AI-enabled software development, digital transformation, modernization, internal tooling, and cloud-native development to clients including Zappos, Twilio, Veho, Clientbook, Penny AI, and Harry Reid International Airport.

Codingscape's leadership brings proven expertise: CEO Porter Haney, a seasoned founder who scaled the company from inception to 60+ people without external funding; CTO Jimmy Jacobson, an early 2000s tech veteran from Overstock and Zappos, recognized with Las Vegas' Top Tech award in 2023; Pawel Szymczykowski, Head of Technology, who played a key engineering role at Zappos through its Amazon acquisition; and Kim Sullivan, Head of Product, with experience from Wells Fargo, IBM-acquired Netezza, and Backcountry.com.

"AROBS shares our passion for delivering deep engineering and product expertise with a service-first mindset. We found the best partner to grow together in this revolutionary and AI-forward time in software consulting. Together, we’re doubling down on what makes us both great: elite engineers, small empowered teams, and a culture of relentless delivery,” stated Porter Haney, CEO of Codingscape.

In 2024, Codingscape recorded revenues of approximately USD 15 million, with a strong portfolio of enterprise clients across industries. Upon completion, Codingscape will remain an independent brand with the same leadership team retaining a 30% ownership stake. The company will maintain its existing client relationships while gaining access to deeper technical resources, a stronger European footprint, and greater scale. Codingscape's financial results will be included in AROBS' consolidated financial statements upon transaction completion.

This is AROBS’ first direct acquisition in the United States and the second transaction completed following the company’s share capital increase in July 2024, which raised approximately EUR 30 million to support its M&A-driven international growth strategy. The announcement marks the 12th acquisition since AROBS’ listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange in 2021.

About AROBS Transilvania Software

AROBS Transilvania Software provides software services and solutions, with approximately 70 global partners in its Software Services division located in Europe and the Americas. Over 11,000 clients from Europe and Asia use the company’s software products. AROBS operates in 11 locations across Romania and nine abroad, with more than 1,200 specialists developing future-ready solutions in areas such as embedded systems – Automotive, Aerospace, Maritime, and Medical, as well as Travel Technology, IoT, Clinical Trials, Fintech, Enterprise Solutions, Cybersecurity, and Intelligent Automation.

Learn about the AROBS Group at: www.arobs.com and www.arobsgrup.ro.

About Codingscape

Codingscape is a modern consultancy that solves global technology challenges while putting people first. The world’s leading companies trust our expertise when they need a reliable partner to develop scalable software and systems. Our teams of senior specialists build digital solutions faster and more efficiently than organizations could through internal hiring.

Learn about Codingscape at: www.codingscape.com.

