State Supreme Court Extends Jury Trial Rights in Sentencing

A defendant is entitled to have a jury determine any factors in aggravation other than the bare fact of a past conviction, including whether or not the accused performed unsatisfactorily on probation based on incurring new charges or has engaged in a pattern of increasing seriousness in criminal activities, the California Supreme Court held yesterday.

