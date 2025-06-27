Working Group announces Small Business Champions, discusses digitalization and MC14 plan

Small Business Champions

The winners of the 2025 Small Business Champions Competition are Silaiwali (India), a company which empowers women artisans by upcycling waste fabric from garment factories into handcrafted products, and NetZero Pallets (Viet Nam), which specializes in converting biomass into carbon-neutral shipping pallet materials.

The fifth edition of the competition was held under the theme “Completing the Loop: Helping Small Businesses Contribute to the Circular Economy.” It was jointly organized by the Informal Working Group on MSMEs, the International Trade Centre (ITC), the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) and in partnership with UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD) for the first time.

At the award ceremony, WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala congratulated the winners and reiterated the vital role of MSMEs in global value chains and supply chains. She emphasized that small businesses are a bedrock of innovation and agility, and that the Small Business Champions Award reflects their invaluable contributions to sustainable development. She also stressed the importance of supporting MSMEs in times of uncertainty, as they often face significant trade barriers, particularly in accessing knowledge and finance. “They’re the ones that need the stability and predictability of the world trading system the most. We cannot do without their voice,” she said.

ITC Executive Director Pamela Coke-Hamilton and ICC Secretary General John Denton also delivered opening remarks. Deputy Secretary-General of UNCTAD, Pedro Manuel Moreno, addressed the ceremony via video message. All three speakers reaffirmed their organizations’ commitment to fostering a supportive business ecosystem where MSMEs can thrive and actively contribute to the circular economy.

The award ceremony can be watched here.

Digitalization, other thematic issues

Lively discussions focused on capacity building for MSMEs through digital transformation, with members and international organizations sharing experiences in helping small businesses reduce costs and improve efficiency.

The United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) introduced its Cross-Border Paperless Trade Database, developed with the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), as a hub offering innovative resources and legal support. China presented its single-window customs platform designed to simplify cross-border procedures for MSMEs. The International Trade Centre (ITC) provided an update on its digital trade policy and regulatory work. It also outlined its work on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) through the "One Trade Africa" project, which supports African MSMEs in participating in trade. Georgia proposed a peer-learning session to explore how to scale up digital solutions and streamline regulations.

Building on previous thematic sessions, members also discussed good regulatory practices (GRPs) and the informal sector. They emphasized the importance of ensuring interoperability between regulatory frameworks to facilitate MSME trade. Participants expressed support for continued dialogue on informal MSMEs and recommended monitoring relevant developments in other international forums.

MC14 strategies, implementation of 2020 MSME Package

Following discussions at the March meeting, the Coordinator, Ambassador Matthew Wilson of Barbados, proposed tentative outcomes and issues to be developed in the lead-up to MC14. Group members agreed to focus on a primary deliverable: a joint study report by the World Customs Organization, ICC and the WTO on the integration of MSMEs into Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) programmes (INF/MSME/W/62/Rev.2), as adopted by the Group in March.

Additional outcomes will include the Coordinator’s reports summarizing the Group’s work between MC13 and MC14, a summary of exemplary small enterprises and a review of key findings from the thematic discussions.

The MSME Group Coordinator announced new funding from the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) and the Organization for Trade Development and Standards Cooperation (ODCCN) for the Trade4MSMEs website to ensure its operation for the next six years. This contribution has already enabled the translation of the website into Mandarin, thereby enhancing its accessibility to a broader international audience.

In addition, members agreed to continue deliberating on a possible policy guidance document (a compendium) for good regulatory practices (GRPs). Further discussion is also planned on how to advance joint work with the Trade and Gender Initiative, particularly in improving access to finance for women-led MSMEs.

The Group also reviewed progress in implementing its December 2020 MSME Package — a set of policy recommendations aimed at supporting MSMEs. Several members, along with the WTO Secretariat, provided updates on their respective actions in support of the package’s implementation.

Strengthening engagement with private sector

A special session open to the business community took place on 25 June. Small traders were invited to share their views on the impact of recent trade tensions on their businesses, their engagement in good regulatory practices, and other challenges they face.

The Coordinator reflected on key takeaways from the constructive discussion. Businesses described a challenging landscape created by economic uncertainty and ongoing trade tensions, including regarding tariffs. They also noted benefits from newly implemented efficiencies and other significant challenges, especially in relation to planning and day-to-day operations.

While good regulatory practice (GRP) initiatives exist, MSMEs reported that they are often not adequately informed or consulted. They also noted that GRPs tend to be fragmented and country-specific, lacking global harmonization. Small businesses further highlighted limited access to tariff and trade regulation information, lack of clarity regarding customs regulations, and high shipping costs as major trade obstacles. They called for easier access to tariff information and greater support from national authorities.

Members welcomed the discussion and proposed further discussions on how to incorporate feedback from the business community into the Group’s future agenda.

Next

The next meeting of the Informal Working Group on MSMEs is scheduled for 3 October 2025.

Share