Cultural Affairs Bureau announces the selection results of the “Local Curatorial Project” of the “Art Macao: Macao International Art Biennale 2025”

MACAU, June 27 - After a strict selection process, the Cultural Affairs Bureau announced the six exhibition proposals chosen for the “Local Curatorial Project”, one of the key programmes of “Art Macao: Macao International Art Biennale 2025” (hereinafter referred to as “Art Macao 2025”). The exhibitions, curated by the selected teams, will be presented in the “Art Macao 2025” and will be shortlisted in the preliminary selection for the 61st International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia – Collateral Event from Macao, China.

In order to provide an open and diversified exchange platform, encourage the creation of contemporary arts in Macao, cultivate local curatorial talents and showcase Macao’s artistic achievements, the selection of the exhibition proposals for the “Local Curatorial Project” was made through an open call. The open call earned an enthusiastic response as a total of 34 proposals were received. The adjudicating panel was composed of the Chief Curator of the Biennale, Feng Boyi; the Executive Director of the Suzhou Museum of Contemporary Art, Wang Xiaosong; renowned contemporary artist, Song Dong; Dutch Independent Curator, Marcel Feil; and the Head of the Division of Visual Art of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Van Pou Lon. After two rounds of rigorous evaluation, six proposals were selected from the eligible proposals, including: the “Genetic Duration” curated by Ung Vai Meng, the “After Oriental Garden” curated by Cheong Weng Lam, “The Sea of Languages: Macao Language Research Program” co-curated by He Yan Jun and Zhang Ke, the “A Speakable Position for Women” co-curated by Cheong Cheng Wa and Wang Jing, the “Beneath the Wetware Peninsula” co-curated by Daisy Di Wang and Wong Mei Teng, and the “Jacone’s Tower” co-curated by Feng Yan and Ng Sio Ieng, with a total of 35 participating artists in the programme.

The selected proposals explore the dialogue between the history, memory and current situation of Macao in a global context, covering a wide range of aspects such as cultural genes, linguistic landscapes, female narratives as well as technology and ecology. The adjudicating panel noted that the quality of the exhibition proposals this year was good, with an experimental and perceptive curatorial approach, fully corresponding to the Biennale’s theme “Hey, what brings you here?”. Meanwhile, the selected curators/curatorial groups will be shortlisted in the preliminary selection for the “61st International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia – Collateral Event from Macao, China”. The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) will set up another jury to select an exhibition proposal to represent Macao in the event in Italy.

Under the patronage of the Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR Government, organised by IC and co-organised by the Macao Government Tourism Office, Galaxy Entertainment Group, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, MGM, Sands China Ltd., SJM Resorts, S.A. and Wynn Resorts Macau, the “Art Macao 2025” is divided into six sections, namely the “Main Exhibition”, the “Public Art Exhibition”, the “City Pavilion”, the “Special Exhibition”, the “Local Curatorial Project” and the “Collateral Exhibition”. Themed “Hey, what brings you here?”, this year’s event aims to create an international cultural and artistic feast, promoting the development of local arts. IC hopes to further cultivate artistic talents, continue to broaden the perspectives of local creations, and showcase Macao’s vibrant artistic power to the world through the open call for exhibition proposals. The selected proposals for the “Local Curatorial Project” will apply their works in the community, bringing a new artistic experience to residents and tourists.