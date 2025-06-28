Cook Travel Becomes Trailblazer, Accepting Bitcoin for Tours and Airline Tickets

This groundbreaking move positions Cook Travel as the only major travel agency to embrace cryptocurrency for travel services

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cook Travel will now accept Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for premium tours and airline tickets. This groundbreaking move positions Cook Travel as the only major travel agency to embrace cryptocurrency for travel services, offering clients a modern way to book travel experiences.As a spinoff from the renowned Thomas Cook and a former American Express Representative Excellence Award winner, Cook Travel has specialized in discount First and business-class travel since 1983.New York Times: “PlanetAmex.com (Cook Travel)… are both reputable consolidators.”Wall Street Journal: “Established discount travel agencies like Cook Travel… save clients money by passing along volume discounts and finding novel routing options.”Consumer Reports: “recently offered a nonstop business-class fare for over 40 percent off.”Over the last five decades, the agency has remained steadfastly committed to providing customers with exceptional concierge service at discounted rates, leveraging savings from consolidator fares and tour packages offered by most major airlines. This unique approach allows Cook Travel to provide significant savings on luxurious travel options, including tours, cruises, and Business Class airline tickets.“We are thrilled to be at the forefront of the travel industry by accepting Bitcoin,” said Molly O’Brian, spokesperson. “This is not just about staying current with payment trends; it’s about providing our clients with flexible and secure payment options that cater to evolving preferences.”“Beyond flexible, cutting-edge payment options, we’ve noticed our First and Business class customers increasingly want to deal with a human being. Not with an AI bot or a complicated, spammy booking engine,” O’Brien observes.In an era where person-to-person service is disappearing, Cook distinguishes itself by assigning every customer an individual luxury travel specialist at no cost. Clients can expect a concierge experience without the hassle of dealing with pesky long wait times and irritating elevator music. The days of hour-long holds are over when dealing with Cook Travel, which also proudly boasts no hidden booking fees.With its commitment to customer satisfaction and innovation, Cook Travel continues to offer luxury for less for discerning clients. “Our clients are really smart,” O’Brien gushes. “They keep us on our toes, they’re hungry for deals, and now, by accepting Bitcoin and other cybercurrencies, our agency is not only enhancing its service offerings but also setting a new standard in the travel industry.”About Cook TravelFounded in 1983, Cook Travel specializes in discounted First and Business Class travel. As a spinoff from Thomas Cook, the agency has established itself as a leader in luxury travel services, ensuring each client receives personalized attention from dedicated travel consultants. Cook Travel offers a wide range of travel options, including tours, cruises, and airline tickets, all at competitive prices.To learn more, Cook Travel call 800-435-8776 or visit info@cooktravel.net. In Europe email Beata@cooktravel.net.**Media Contact:**Blake Cordoves917 514 6958blake@cooktravel.net### END ###

