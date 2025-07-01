Smith Names Connie Chung Vice President of Accounting, APAC

Smith Company Logo Connie Chung, Vice President of Accounting, APAC

Connie will lead the company’s financial administration in the Asia-Pacific region and ensure adherence to all relevant regulations and internal policies

It has been a privilege to grow with this company, and I look forward to supporting our talented teams across the APAC region as we generate new opportunities for Smith worldwide.” — Connie Chung, Vice President of Accounting, APAC

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smith , a leading global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces the appointment of Connie Chung to the position of Vice President of Accounting, APAC. In this role, Connie will align the company’s fiscal operations in the APAC region with global business initiatives to support Smith’s strong, long-term success."Smith's collaborative spirit and dedication to excellence have created a solid foundation for our financial strength and security," said Connie. "It has been a privilege to grow with this company, and I look forward to supporting our talented teams across the APAC region as we generate new opportunities for Smith worldwide."Connie joined Smith in 2004 as a Staff Accountant and served in a variety of leadership roles before being named Director of Accounting, Asia in 2018. Her contributions have been critical in guiding Smith’s financial goals throughout its continued expansion in one of the world’s fastest-growing markets.“Connie brings a proven track record of leadership, accuracy, and integrity to our Accounting department, and her ability to build and guide high-performing teams has been instrumental to our growth across Asia,” said Sean Trinh, Chief Accounting Officer at Smith. “We look forward to her continued success and impact in this key region.”About SmithFounded in 1984, Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components. Smith's Intelligent Distribution™ model offers a comprehensive suite of flexible and scalable supply chain solutions to source, manage, test, and ship billions of components to partners worldwide in every industry and vertical. The company is backed by more than 25 certifications and accreditations and has developed and implemented sustainable practices that exceed industry and regulatory requirements. Building on its decades of market data, cutting-edge technology, and a systems-based approach to quality excellence, Smith generated more than USD $2.6 billion in global revenue in 2024 and ranks eighth among all global distributors. Visit www.smithweb.com to learn more.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.