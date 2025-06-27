Office of Tax and Revenue Launches 'Tax Talk DC' Podcast to Educate and Engage District Residents

Contact: Brianna Jordan, Phone: (202) 594-6163

The DC Office of Tax and Revenue (OTR), in collaboration with the DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music and Entertainment (OCTFME), is launching a new podcast series, Tax Talk DC, to provide District residents with accessible, up-to-date information on local tax topics.

The podcast premieres on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, at 2 pm. It will feature monthly episodes designed to enhance public understanding of tax policies, highlight OTR initiatives, and connect residents with valuable resources. Episodes will be available on DC Radio (dcradio.gov), WHUR 96.3 HD, YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, and other major platforms.

Through engaging interviews with OTR subject-matter experts, Tax Talk DC will offer insights into the services, programs, and processes that directly impact District taxpayers. Topics will include real property taxes, available tax credits, filing tips, and other essential information.

“Our goal is to make tax information more transparent and accessible to the residents we serve,” said Deputy Chief Financial Officer Keith J. Richardson, who leads the tax office. “This podcast is another way for us to connect with the community and ensure they have the knowledge needed to make informed tax-filing decisions.”

Episodes will be recorded and produced by OCTFME, with new installments released on the first Tuesday of every month at 2 pm. Each episode will spotlight a timely topic and feature a conversation with an expert from within the agency.

For more information or to listen to episodes, visit dcradio.gov or search for Tax Talk DC on your preferred streaming platform.