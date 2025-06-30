One Voice, Many Echoes: Paul Robeson-in-Peekskill 2nd Annual Commemorative Event

Robeson in Peekskill 2nd Annual Commemorative Event Announcement

An afternoon of music, stories & community honoring Peekskill’s stand against hate and keeping Paul Robeson’s voice alive for future generations.

Escorting Robeson to the first concert in 1949, my grandparents faced a cross burning. That legacy of courage shaped our family—and fuels my commitment to this project today.” — Julie Ruben, Film Publicist, Social Justice and Environmental Activist

PEEKSKILL, NY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Robeson in Peekskill Project , an initiative of Living Artist Society, proudly announces the Second Annual Robeson in Peekskill Commemoration: ONE VOICE, MANY ECHOES. This powerful event, commemorating the historic Peekskill Riots of 1949 and celebrating the enduring legacy of Paul Robeson, will take place on Saturday, September 13, 2025, at 3:00 PM at Peekskill Middle School, located at 212 Ringgold St., Peekskill, NY.Paul Robeson was one of the most beloved artists of the 20th century and a figure of international importance in civil rights history. In 1949, Robeson came to sing for peace at an outdoor concert just outside Peekskill to benefit the Harlem chapter of the Civil Rights Congress. Despite the threat of violence, Robeson and some 20,000 concertgoers showed up in solidarity. The aftermath of this concert would go down in history as the Peekskill Riots, a pivotal moment in our history, where violence was ignited by racism, antisemitism, and a deeply rooted distrust, leaving hundreds of people seriously injured, and setting the stage for what would become the civil rights movement.Last year, hundreds of attendees came together at two inaugural events to commemorate the 1949 Peekskill Riots and celebrate Paul Robeson’s enduring artistic and civil rights legacy. This year, the commemoration continues to amplify Robeson’s message of justice, equality, and free speech — principles that remain deeply relevant today.One Voice, Many Echoes offers an uplifting afternoon of music, storytelling, and community, reinforcing Peekskill’s stand against hate and commitment to ensuring Robeson’s voice echoes through future generations.Featured performers include: GUY DAVIS - Two-time Grammy nominee, musician, actor, author, and songwriter known for blending genres and spoken word to address injustice, history, and everyday life. REGGIE HARRIS - Renowned guitarist, creative vocalist, and storyteller providing fresh perspectives on civil rights, history, education, and human connection.The Peekskill City Singers: Peekskill High School’s advanced jazz a cappella ensemble adding hometown spirit and community harmony.Tickets are available at https://givebutter.com/OneVoiceManyEchoesEvent General Admission $25, Seniors (65+) and Students (19+) $12.50, and Kids 18 and Under are FREE.The Robeson in Peekskill Project extends heartfelt gratitude to its sponsors and donors, whose generous support ensures this vital commemoration remains open to all. This project is made possible with funds from Arts Alive, a regrant program of ArtsWestchester with support from the Office of the Governor, the New York State Legislature, and the New York State Council on the Arts. Additional thanks to PCSB Community Foundation, Westchester Library System, and Journey To Change Experiences for their crucial contributions.“My grandparents were close friends of Paul Robeson and helped escort him to the first concert in 1949, only to face violence, vandalism, and a cross burning on their lawn. That legacy of resistance shaped my family’s values. Being asked to join the Robeson in Peekskill Project felt deeply personal—especially now, as we confront rising racism, antisemitism, and hate. This work is more vital than ever.” — Julie Ruben, Film Publicist, Social Justice and Environmental ActivistThe Robeson in Peekskill Project is an initiative of Living Artist Society, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering communities to achieve positive social and economic impact through the arts. For more information about Living Artist Society, please visit www.livingartistsociety.com The goal of the Robeson in Peekskill Project is to illuminate this pivotal moment in civil rights history by reclaiming its lessons and empowering future generations to challenge injustice and build a more equitable world. The project includes arts infused programs to make the public aware of this history and develops school workshops and immersive experiences that inspire youth to participate in our work. Future plans include establishing a permanent memorial in a publicly accessible place that offers space for reflection, learning, and community events rooted in remembrance.For more information about the Robeson in Peekskill Project please visit https://www.robeson-in-peekskill.org/ Additional photos, video, interviews contact admin@livingartistsociety.com

