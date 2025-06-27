Martin Komok Convicted of Two Counts of Sexual Assault

June 26, 2025

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ On Wednesday an Anchorage jury convicted 42-year-old Martin Komok of two counts of Sexual Assault in the Second Degree.

On Feb. 12, 2024, the defendant sexually assaulted his girlfriend while she was sleeping. He confessed to the conduct and admitted that he had previously sexually assaulted her while she was sleeping.

At the time of the sexual assault, the defendant was on felony probation based on a 2010 conviction for Attempted Sexual Assault in the Second Degree. The defendant had an additional prior conviction of Attempted Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree in 2005.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Julia McCartney and Andrew Wright of the Anchorage District Attorney’s Office, with the assistance of Paralegals Robyn Denny and Aryel Dilley. The case was investigated by Anchorage Police Department Detective Calvin Chinnis.

Mr. Komok is in the custody of the Department of Corrections and being held on a no-bail status pending his sentencing, which is currently scheduled for Oct. 24, 2025. Because the jury further found that the defendant had two prior sexual felony convictions, Mr. Komok will face a minimum sentence of 99 years at sentencing.

