"Just Three Questions!" BridgeValley Community and Technical College President Dr. Casey Sacks and Secretary of State Kris Warner discuss preparing students for the workforce

South Charleston, W.Va. – For another segment of “Just Three Questions!” on the road, WV Secretary of State Kris Warner recently visited BridgeValley Community and Technical College (BVCTC) in South Charleston. Secretary Warner and BVCTC President Dr. Casey Sacks discussed how simulation labs and other technologies are transforming the learning experience and preparing students for the workforce.

BridgeValley is a two-year college that focuses on student success and workforce development. BVCTC meets the higher education, workforce development, and training needs for industries ranging from healthcare to manufacturing.

Dr. Sacks says, "The more authentic the experience is in a simulated setting, the more prepared they are when they go into a real hospital setting. So, we're incredibly proud of what we've done. We've spent several million dollars at this point on making sure that our students have the most state-of-the-art healthcare equipment and access. And it's making a huge difference. Our business partners really like the students who we're putting out."

BridgeValley leverages partnerships with local businesses and industries to provide students with curriculum and career opportunities. "Industry partners come together and say, here's what we want the curriculum to be. And, then, our faculty take that curriculum and run with it. Students come to work three days a week at any number of those manufacturers. And they come here to BridgeValley two days a week. And, when they finish, they have an associate's degree in advanced manufacturing technology. And the curriculum and content is exactly what those business partners asked for," Sacks added.

"The College's focus on providing today's students with tomorrow's technology is helping to create a skilled workforce that will drive West Virginia's economy," Secretary Warner said about the interview.

The interview with Dr. Sacks and other recorded episodes of “Just Three Questions!” can be found on the WVSOS YouTube channel​.