GWG Holdings: Investor Notice and Update June 2025

What Does The Recent $91.3 Million Settlement Approval in GWG Holdings Bankruptcy Mean for Most Investors.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Haselkorn & Thibaut, P.A. (InvestmentFraudLawyers.com) , a nationally recognized investment fraud law firm, welcomes the recent approval of $91.3 million in settlement funds for GWG Holdings investors. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez’s ruling in Houston, Texas marks a significant milestone in the GWG Holdings bankruptcy case, paving the way for long-awaited distributions to creditors and L Bond investors who suffered substantial losses after GWG Holdings filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2022 and who now hold a Wind Down Trust (WDT interest). (including, but not limited to: FINRA Case No. 23-03209).The recent settlement includes a $50.5 million contribution from GWG Holdings’ former directors and officers, as reported by AltsWire in March 2025, with the remaining funds coming from various professional firms involved in the case. This development offers some modicum of hope for thousands of GWG L Bond investors who have faced uncertainty and financial distress since the company’s collapse. Unfortunately the net value of these potential distributions to L-Bond investors is likely minimal.Settlement Brings Some Relief, but Investors May Still Face Large LossesWhile the more recent $91.3 million settlement is also an additional positive step, Haselkorn & Thibaut, P.A. cautions that many GWG Holdings investors likely still face significant investment losses, as the total claims far exceed the available settlement funds and the prospects of any significant future distributions from WDT are less likely after this latest settlement.The Haselkorn & Thibaut law firm continues to pursue additional claims against third-parties including broker-dealers and financial advisors who recommended and sold GWG L Bonds without fully disclosing the risks or performing adequate due diligence, and clients from that law firm are finding that these settlements are helping to supplement their otherwise significant investment losses.“GWG Holdings investors deserve justice and full transparency,” said Jason Haselkorn, co-founder of Haselkorn & Thibaut. “This settlement represents some progress, but it’s not likely making any GWG bond investors whole. We are committed to helping GWG investors explore every possible avenue for additional recovery.”Free Consultation and GWG Holdings Investor Guide AvailableHaselkorn & Thibaut urges all GWG Holdings investors—especially those who purchased GWG L Bonds through brokerage firms such as Emerson Equity, Aegis Capital, NI Advisors, Centaurus Financial, and others—to contact the firm for a free, confidential consultation.During this session, investors can discuss their unique situation and learn about potential legal claims, including FINRA arbitration against financial professionals who may have acted negligently.To further support investors, Haselkorn & Thibaut is offering a complimentary GWG Holdings Investor Guide. This guide provides clear information on the settlement, the bankruptcy process, and practical steps investors can take to maximize their recovery.Key Information for GWG Bond Investors:• $91.3 million in recent settlements approved for distribution to GWG Holdings creditors, including L Bond investors.• $50.5 million of the settlement comes from former GWG Holdings directors and officers.• Investors may have additional legal claims against third-party broker-dealers and financial advisors related to GWG L Bonds.• Free, confidential consultations and the GWG Holdings Investor Guide (click here) are available by calling 1-888-994-8066.About Haselkorn & Thibaut, P.A.Haselkorn & Thibaut, P.A. is a premier investment fraud law firm with over 50 years of combined experience and a 98% success rate. The firm represents clients nationwide in securities arbitration and litigation, focusing on recovering losses caused by investment fraud, misrepresentation, and financial advisor misconduct. Click here to visit the firm's website. The sole purpose of this press release is to investigate how various firms, including FINRA broker-dealer firms and Registered Investment Advisory firms, have researched, marketed, sold, and supervised GWG Holdings securities investment sales to investor clients or how they advised, recommended, and implemented such investment strategies that included these or similar investment products.

