CEAg World Announces CEAg World Impact Awards Recognizing Those Driving Progress in Controlled Environment Agriculture

CEAg World Impact Awards nominations open July 7, 2025. CEAg World Logo

WILLOUGHBY, OH, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEAg WorldTM, a Meister Media Worldwide brand and a leading media and events brand in the controlled environment space (CEA), announced today the CEAg World Impact Awards, recognizing individuals driving real progress in Advancing Food Under CoverTM.

"The innovation happening in the CEA industry is really exciting, and it's driven by smart, dedicated professionals eager to contribute to this critical piece of the food production chain," said Kristin D. Zeit, Content Lead for CEAg World. "We want to honor the individuals behind the projects and research that are propelling a healthier future through protected agriculture."

These annual awards recognize CEA trailblazers who are moving the future of protected agriculture forward. Nominations open on July 7, 2025, via CEAgWorld.com/impact in the following categories:

Innovator Award: Recognizing an entrepreneur or business leader who has pioneered and implemented a new tool, concept, or practice that has significant implications for CEA. This award recipient will be someone who has used their expertise to drive tangible improvements for growers, enhancing productivity, sustainability, and overall farm success.

Visionary Grower Award: Recognizing an individual who has made a transformative impact on their own CEA operation, leading to remarkable gains in yield, resource efficiency, and/or profitability. The individual’s contributions to land stewardship, resource conservation, environmental preservation, and/or food security will also be considered.

Emerging Leader Award: Recognizing a rising talent in CEA who demonstrates exceptional promise and leadership with new solutions, strategic thinking, or leadership within their community or industry. This award honors an innovator driving change through the adoption of cutting-edge technologies and ideas that enhance productivity, sustainability, and efficiency, shaping the future of agriculture.

Educator/Researcher Award: This award recognizes an individual whose outstanding contributions have advanced CEA methods through research, education, and outreach. This individual demonstrates leadership, fosters collaboration, and shares insights that enhance CEA practices, sustainability, and productivity, while exemplifying innovation, professionalism, stewardship, and a lasting impact on the CEA industry. Nominee must be employed with a college, university, or research facility.

The Impact Awards will close nominations on August 7. Finalists in each of the categories will be selected on or by September 8, 2025.

Winners in each category will receive the following recognition:

Free registration to attend the CEAg World Conference and Expo on November 19-21 in Durham, N.C.

A two-night hotel stay covered by CEAg World.

Live, on-stage award and recognition during the event’s opening ceremony.

A spotlight interview on CEAg Talks, CEAg World’s video series on food production under cover.

Exclusive editorial coverage across CEAg World media including digital coverage, enewsletters and social media spotlights.

To sign up for information or to nominate a CEA professional starting on July 7, please visit CEAgWorld.com/impact.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.