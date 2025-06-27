Scale by SEO and Best DPC Form Strategic Partnership to Help Direct Primary Care Clinics Grow

logo of Scale by SEO Best DPC Podcast Screenshot Wayne Lowry, CEO of Scale by SEO on Youtube

HARLINGEN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scale by SEO, a visibility-focused digital agency, and Best DPC, a national resource platform for Direct Primary Care (DPC) clinics, have announced a strategic partnership to help DPC providers grow their reach and impact. With interest in Direct Primary Care rising across the country, this collaboration aims to ensure more clinics are seen, trusted, and chosen by patients actively seeking better healthcare options.As more patients and physicians turn to DPC for its affordability, accessibility, and patient-first model, standing out in an increasingly digital world has become essential. Even the most dedicated physicians can get overlooked online without the right tools.“If you run a DPC clinic, you already understand the value of strong patient relationships,” said Wayne Lowry, founder of Scale by SEO and host of the Best DPC Podcast. “But patients can’t join your practice if they can’t find you. With the right SEO strategy, your clinic becomes the obvious choice. When people are searching for better care, we make sure they see you first. Be visible, get found, and grow. Don’t leave your practice’s growth to chance.”The partnership reflects a shared commitment to support the growing Direct Primary Care movement with practical tools and insights. Best DPC and Scale by SEO have begun collaborating on content that helps clinics improve their digital visibility, from local search optimization to building trust through consistent online presence.Together, they will continue to offer educational materials, strategy guidance, and SEO support designed specifically for DPC clinics looking to grow."Our goal isn’t just to improve rankings," said Lowry. "It’s to make sure patients who are actively searching for better care can find the clinics that truly serve them. This partnership is about helping DPC practices grow with purpose and visibility."To learn more or listen to the latest podcast episode, visit Best DPC.To explore SEO services designed specifically for DPC clinics, .About Scale by SEOScale by SEO is a results-driven agency that helps independent clinics and small businesses increase their visibility through expert SEO strategy, local optimization, and high-performing content. Their mission is to make sure great services never go unnoticed.About Best DPCBest DPC is a national platform dedicated to promoting the Direct Primary Care model. It provides resources, best practices, and community-driven content to help physicians succeed outside the traditional insurance system, and patients find their ideal DPC provider.

