DHS Announces Arrest of Serial Criminal Behind Molotov Cocktail Attack on ICE and CBP Officers in Los Angeles

“If you threaten or attempt to harm a law enforcement officer, we will find you and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law.” – Secretary Noem

WASHINGTON – The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement on the arrest of Eric Anthony Rodriguez for attempting to attack Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers with a Molotov cocktail.

On June 21, 2025, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) reported Rodriguez threw a Molotov cocktail at a hotel near Los Angeles International Airport where 15 ICE and 12 CBP law enforcement officers were staying.

Rodriguez has a lengthy criminal history including convictions for assault with a deadly weapon, second degree robbery, falsifying checks, theft and vandalism. He also had an outstanding felony warrant for violating parole.

On June 23, 2025, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) Los Angeles presented the investigation to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

"Anthony Rodriguez is a serial criminal who will face justice for threatening the lives of federal law enforcement. On June 21, this coward threw a Molotov cocktail at a hotel in Los Angeles where 27 DHS law enforcement officers were staying. Thankfully, the attack was unsuccessful, and no one was injured,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Dangerous rhetoric by sanctuary politicians has fanned the flames of violence against federal law enforcement—and it has led to a 500% increase in assaults against ICE. Secretary Noem has been perfectly clear: Anyone who threatens the lives of federal officers will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law—and that is exactly what will happen to Rodriguez.”

###