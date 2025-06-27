Serbia committed to building stronger ties with Latin American, Caribbean countries

Minister of Foreign Affairs Marko Đurić met today with Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS) Albert Ramchand Ramdin, as part of the 55th session of the General Assembly of this regional organisation, which is being held in Antigua and Barbuda.

