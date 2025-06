A' International Advertising, Marketing and Communication Design Awards Call for Entries

A' Advertising Design Awards

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, A' Design Award & Competition has released its call for entries to A' International Advertising, Marketing and Communication Design Awards. The A' Advertising, Marketing and Communication Design Awards are open for entries by Advertising Designers, Marketing Professionals, Communication Designers, Creative Directors, Brand Strategists, Graphic Designers, Copywriters, Public Relations Specialists, Social Media Managers, Digital Marketing Experts, Content Creators, Multimedia Artists, Advertising Agencies, Marketing Companies, Consultancy Companies, Advertising Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies worldwide. Designs that were created within the last 10 years are eligible for participation.The A' International Advertising, Marketing and Communication Design Awards is a two-phase competition. The first phase of the competition is completely free, Advertising Designers, Marketing Professionals, Communication Designers, Creative Directors, Brand Strategists, Graphic Designers, Copywriters, Public Relations Specialists, Social Media Managers, Digital Marketing Experts, Content Creators, Multimedia Artists, Advertising Agencies, Marketing Companies, Consultancy Companies, Advertising Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies can register at A’ Design Awards to submit a work for the Advertising Awards, and get a preliminary score for their work. Projects that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination, however it shall be noted in advance that there is a nominal fee for nominating entries for Advertising Awards consideration.Advertising Awards Timeline & EligibilityDeadline for entries to A' Advertising, Marketing and Communication Design Awards is on June 30, 2025. Results of the A' Advertising, Marketing and Communication Design Awards will be announced on May 1, 2026. Professional-edition laureates of the A' Advertising, Marketing and Communication Design Awards will be granted the highly coveted A’ Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Advertising Awards.The following are some example projects that could be submitted to A' Advertising, Marketing and Communication Design Awards : Advertisement Campaigns, Billboards, Commercials, Print Ads, Social Media Campaigns, Direct Mails, Radio Spots, Email Marketing, Outdoor Advertising and More. Advertising Awards Sub-categories and their descriptions are available at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/85 Prize for Good Advertising DesignThe A’ Design Prize for A' Advertising, Marketing and Communication Design Awards includes: Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Advertising, Marketing and Communication Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Exclusive Invitation to Take Part in the A’ Design Awards’ Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', Translation of Awarded Works into Foreign Languages, Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings, Advertising Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.In addition the laureates of the A' International Advertising, Marketing and Communication Design Awards will also get an exclusive interview which will be published at Designer Interviews website as well as included in the Press Kits. Award winners will also get a press release prepared to announce their victory. For the winners of A' Advertising, Marketing and Communication Design Awards , a very inclusive press kit will be prepared which contains the exclusive interview with the designer, the press release for award announcement in addition to design images, photographs of the designer, logo of the designer and the client, dozens of high-resolution photos and images for added exposure including a portfolio that contains previews of other designs projects by the designer.The Press Kits prepared for the winners of the A' International Advertising, Marketing and Communication Design Awards will be distributed to thousands of press members who have gained press accreditation from A’ Design Awards. Furthermore there are already dozens of press partners who have confirmed in advance to publish a selection of the best projects among award winners. Both the Press Kit preparation and distribution service as well as the A’ Design Prize are given free of charge to the Advertising Awards laureates as a gift to celebrate their success of winning the A' Advertising, Marketing and Communication Design Awards. Advertising Design Awards Entry & WinnersPress Members and design enthusiasts are invited to visit https://competition.adesignaward.com/winners-category.php?CATEGORY=85 to see past winners of the A' International Advertising, Marketing and Communication Design Awards.• Additional Details could be found at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/85 • Registrations could be made at https://competition.adesignaward.com/enter About Advertising AwardsThe A’ Design Award & Competition has been established to promote and recognize the best design works in all countries and in all creative disciplines. The primary aim of the A’ Design Award & Competition is to create a global awareness and understanding for good design practices and principles by promoting the best designs in all countries and in all design disciplines. The ultimate aim of the A’ Design Awards is to push designers, companies and brands worldwide to create superior products and projects that benefit society. To learn more about the A’ Design Awards and the A' International Advertising, Marketing and Communication Design Awards please visit designaward.com

