Coherent Market Insights Proudly Collaborated as Research Partner for ET Now Most Innovative Organizations 2025

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 27 June, 2025, Mumbai: Coherent Market Insights (CMI), is a globally recognised market intelligence and business consulting firm, delivering strategic insights and data-backed advisory to organisations across industries. CMI honoured to be titled as the official Research Partner for the acclaimed ET Now Most Innovative Organizations 2025, which took place in Mumbai. The event celebrated India’s most visionary brands and recognised organisations that have demonstrated exceptional commitment to innovation, transformation, and impact in their respective industries.

Mr. Raj Shah, Founder & CEO, Coherent Market Insights, said, "It has been a privilege to partner with ET Now in spotlighting the brands that are redefining India’s business landscape. Our research aimed to bring to the forefront those brands whose ingenuity and strategic foresight are setting new industry benchmarks.”

CMI, in its capacity as the Research Partner, engaged in thorough analyses and devised a rigorous methodology to identify and shortlist the trailblazers who were recognized at the event. In order to guarantee a transparent and credible selection process, the research process integrated qualitative and quantitative analyses, comprehensive market assessments, and in-depth interviews with industry executives.

Mr Raj Shah, Founder & CEO of CMI, presented the research methodology live on stage, sharing insights into how the firm meticulously scouted the most deserving brands behind the awards. His address highlighted the importance of evidence-based research and the role of innovation in driving sustainable growth.

The event was marked by thought-provoking discussions, inspiring success stories, and the celebration of brands that are charting the course for India’s future.

About CMI

Coherent Market Insights (CMI) is a global market research and consulting firm providing comprehensive market intelligence across various sectors. With a focus on actionable insights and data-driven solutions, CMI supports businesses, governments, and organisations in their decision-making and strategic planning.

