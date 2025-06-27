Laundry Detergent Global Market Projected To Reach $85.64 Billion By 2029

Laundry Detergent Global Market Report 2025

Laundry Detergent Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A significant surge has been observed in the laundry detergent market in recent years. We have witnessed the market growth from $66.13 billion in 2024 to an expected $69.78 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.5%. Factors such as increasing consumer demand for eco-friendly products, urban household proliferation, expanding concern and awareness regarding hygiene and cleanliness, growing inclination towards liquid detergents over powder form, and strong retail presence of private label detergents have significantly contributed to this historical period growth.

How Is The Laundry Detergent Market Expected To Perform In The Coming Years?

On the horizon, the laundry detergent market is geared for substantial growth. It is projected to expand to $85.64 billion by 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.3%. Various factors driving this growth include increasing penetration of washing machines, rising demand for effortless clothes cleaning methods, growing consumer preference for premium and concentrated detergent formats, the surge in online retail and e-commerce sales, and growing popularity of multi-function detergents. Major trends expected during the forecast period include the development of new formulations, the evolution of waterless detergent sheets, innovation in stain-fighting enzymes, integration of the internet of things IoT for detergent tracking, and fragrance encapsulation advancements.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Laundry Detergent Market?

The advent and rise of e-commerce are propelling the growth of the laundry detergent market. E-commerce, characterized by online transactions, digital payments, and electronic data exchange between businesses and consumers, has primarily been fueled by consumer convenience. It allows easy access to products and enables consumers to shop anytime from anywhere, with the added convenience of doorstep delivery. The laundry detergent industry has capitalized on this digital transformation by offering a wide variety of products for easy online browsing, personalized recommendations, and home delivery services, significantly improving the consumer shopping experience.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Laundry Detergent Market?

Major companies operating in the laundry detergent market include BASF SE, Procter & Gamble Company, Unilever PLC, The Dow Chemical Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, S. C. Johnson & Son Inc., Kao Corporation, The Clorox Company, Church And Dwight Co Inc., Clariant AG, LIBY Group, Amway Corporation, Lion Corporation, Croda International plc, Method Products pbc., Blue Moon, RSPL Group, Unger Fabrikker AS.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Laundry Detergent Market?

An innovation in focus among the key industry players is the development of short-cycle laundry detergents, keen on reducing water and energy consumption and simultaneously enhancing cleaning efficiency. Short-cycle laundry detergent is a specially formulated type that effectively cleans clothes during quick or short washing machine cycles.

How Is The Laundry Detergent Market Segmented?

Segments that form the crux of the laundry detergent market include:

1 By Product Type: Powder Detergents, Liquid Detergents, Fabric Softners, Detergent Tablets, Other Detergents

2 By Form: Conventional Detergents, Concentrated Detergents, Organic Or Natural Detergents

3 By Application: Household, Industrial Or Institutional

4 By Distribution Channel: Super markets Or Hyper markets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail Stores, Other Distribution Channels

What Are The Regional Insights In The Laundry Detergent Market?

In 2024, the largest region in terms of the laundry detergent market was Asia-Pacific. The other regions covered in this report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

