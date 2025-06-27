Clean Farming Revolution: Hydrogen Powered Tractor Market worth USD 4.54 Billion by 2035, Says Allied Market Research

Hydrogen Powered Tractor Market size

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global hydrogen powered tractor market is valued at $1.57 billion in 2025, and is estimated to reach $4.54 billion by 2035, witnessing a CAGR of 12.1% from 2026 to 2035. The report provides an in-depth study of changing market trends, key investment pockets, top segments, regional landscape, value chain, and competitive scenario. According to the report published by Allied Market Research, there are prominent key factors that drive growth of the hydrogen powered tractor market, such as growing mechanization in agriculture activities, high suitability of hydrogen as fuel, and reduced greenhouse gas emissions. The market economy is also responsible for growth of the market. Countries such as China, India, Brazil, and South Africa are growing economies. Thus, the manufacturing and agriculture sector witnesses prominent growth in these countries, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for growth of the market. In addition, in some under developed countries, there is an increase in demand for tractors for industrial and mining applications, which is expected to boost growth of the hydrogen powered tractor market. Growth in mechanization in agriculture activities, rise in need to reduce greenhouse gas emission, and high suitability of hydrogen as fuel have boosted the growth of the global hydrogen powered tractor market. In addition, the market across Europe is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period. The Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on agriculture and automotive industry, and is expected to remain the same effect in the coming few years as well. The hydrogen powered tractor market is segmented on the basis of installation, product, application, capacity, and region. By installation, it is divided into OEM and retrofit. By product, it is segmented into proton exchange, membrane fuel cell, phosphoric acid fuel cell, solid oxide fuel cell, and others. By application, it is divided into agriculture, industries, mining, and others. By capacity, the market is divided into less than 25 tons and more than 25 tons. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.Based on installation, the OEM segment is expected to hold the highest share in 2025, contributing to more than four-fourths of the total share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the retrofit segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.4% from 2025 to 2035.Based on product, the proton exchange membrane fuel cell segment is projected to hold the largest share in 2025, accounting for more than one-third of the market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2035. On the basis of application, the agriculture segment is estimated to dominate in terms of revenue in 2025, accounting for around one-third of the global hydrogen powered tractor market. Moreover, the segment is expected to continue its leading position throughout the forecast period. The segment is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 13.4% from 2025 to 2035. Based capacity, the less than 25 tonnes segment is expected to hold the largest share in 2025, contributing to more than half of the market, and is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the more than 25 tonnes segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period.Based on region, Europe is expected to account for the highest share in 2025, contributing to more than one-third of the total market share, and is projected to continue its leadership status by 2035. In addition, the region is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Leading players of the global hydrogen powered tractor market analyzed in the research include Amogy, Inc., Allis-Chalmers, Blue Fuel Solutions (CMB. Leading players of the global hydrogen powered tractor market analyzed in the research include Amogy, Inc., Allis-Chalmers, Blue Fuel Solutions (CMB. TECH), Ballard Power Systems, CNH Industrial N.V., BMW, Deere & Company, Cummins Inc., H2Trac B.V., Fendt, Hyster-Yale Group Inc., Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Kubota Corporation, SDF Group, Hyundai Motor Company, Terberg Special Vehicles, and Toyota Motor Corporation. The report analyzes these key players of the global hydrogen powered tractor market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

