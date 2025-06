Accelerating Demand Fuels High Performance Tires Market in North America & Europe to Reach $77.61 Billion by 2030, | AMR

North America and Europe High-Performance Tires Market

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the North America and Europe high performance tires market generated $43.53 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $77.61 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030.The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends. Presently, the North America and Europe high-performance tire market is dominated by Europe followed by North America. In North America, the market is mainly driven by US owing to the optimistic market scenario performance cars, and growing automotive industry in the region. In Europe, France is foreseen to witness considerable growth in high-performance tire market during the forecast period.Significant surge in demand for safety and comfort among people across the globe, rise in popularity of race and adventure events, and increase in need for high performance tires for better efficiency and overall performance of the vehicle are expected to drive the growth of the North America and Europe high performance tires market. On the other hand, high up-front cost of these products are predicted to hinder the growth to some extent. However, persistent advancements in technology and rapid adoption of electric vehicles among people across the globe are expected to create ample opportunities for the industry.๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ค๐ž๐ฒ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ณ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š ๐š๐ง๐ ๐„๐ฎ๐ซ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž ๐ก๐ข๐ ๐ก ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ฆ๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž ๐ญ๐ข๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ž๐๐ซ๐ข๐๐ ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐จ๐ง๐ž ๐‚๐จ๐ซ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ฅ ๐€๐†, ๐๐จ๐ค๐ข๐š๐ง ๐“๐ฒ๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ฅ๐œ, ๐‡๐š๐ง๐ค๐จ๐จ๐ค ๐“๐ข๐ซ๐ž & ๐“๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ฒ ๐‚๐จ., ๐‹๐ญ๐., ๐Œ๐ข๐œ๐ก๐ž๐ฅ๐ข๐ง, ๐๐ข๐ซ๐ž๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข & ๐‚. ๐’.๐ฉ.๐€., ๐’๐ฎ๐ฆ๐ข๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐จ ๐‘๐ฎ๐›๐›๐ž๐ซ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ, ๐‹๐ญ๐., ๐“๐ก๐ž ๐†๐จ๐จ๐๐ฒ๐ž๐š๐ซ ๐“๐ข๐ซ๐ž & ๐‘๐ฎ๐›๐›๐ž๐ซ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ฒ, ๐“๐ก๐ž ๐˜๐จ๐ค๐จ๐ก๐š๐ฆ๐š ๐‘๐ฎ๐›๐›๐ž๐ซ ๐‚๐จ., ๐‹๐ญ๐., ๐š๐ง๐ ๐“๐จ๐ฒ๐จ ๐“๐ข๐ซ๐ž ๐‚๐จ๐ซ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง.Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? The report offers a detailed segmentation on the North America and Europe high performance tires market based on vehicle type, sales channel, tires type and region.๐๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐จ๐ง ๐ฌ๐š๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ ๐œ๐ก๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ฅ, the aftermarket segment held the largest market share in 2020, garnering more than three-fourths of the total market. The OEM segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.๐๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐จ๐ง ๐ญ๐ข๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ ๐ญ๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž, the tread tires segment held the majority market share in 2020, holding more than four-fifths of the total market. The racing slick segment, on the other hand, is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.๐๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐จ๐ง ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง, the market across Europe held the dominating market share in 2020, garnering more than half of the total market. In addition, the same region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. Other region analyzed in the report is North AmericaFactors such as rise in demand for safety and comfort, growing popularity of racing and adventure events, coupled with increase in demand for better efficiency of vehicles are expected to reinforce the demand for high-performance tires in the near future. However, high up-front cost and volatile raw material prices are factors that are expected to hinder the high-performance tires market growth. Moreover, advancement in technology, rise in adoption of electric vehicles, and increase in demand for high-performance vehicle are anticipated to provide remunerative opportunities for market expansion. Key Findings Of The Study By vehicle type, the passenger and commercial vehicle segment dominated the North America and Europe high-performance tire market in 2020, in terms of revenue. By sales channel, the OEM segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period. By tire type, the racing slick segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period By region, Europe dominated the North America and Europe high-performance tire market in 2020 in terms of market share.๐'๐ข๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐š๐ซ ๐'๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐–๐ž ๐‡๐š๐ฏ๐ž ๐จ๐ง ๐"๐ข๐ซ๐ž ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/brazil-automotive-tire-market-A07485 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/tire-bead-wire-market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2031 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/racing-tires-market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 - 2032 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/latin-america-and-caribbean-automotive-tire-market-A10400 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-tire-market -Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023 - 2033

