Accelerating Demand Fuels High Performance Tires Market in North America & Europe to Reach $77.61 Billion by 2030, | AMR

North America and Europe High-Performance Tires Market

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the North America and Europe high performance tires market generated $43.53 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $77.61 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030.The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.Download Report (225 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/16622 Presently, the North America and Europe high-performance tire market is dominated by Europe followed by North America. In North America, the market is mainly driven by US owing to the optimistic market scenario performance cars, and growing automotive industry in the region. In Europe, France is foreseen to witness considerable growth in high-performance tire market during the forecast period.Significant surge in demand for safety and comfort among people across the globe, rise in popularity of race and adventure events, and increase in need for high performance tires for better efficiency and overall performance of the vehicle are expected to drive the growth of the North America and Europe high performance tires market. On the other hand, high up-front cost of these products are predicted to hinder the growth to some extent. However, persistent advancements in technology and rapid adoption of electric vehicles among people across the globe are expected to create ample opportunities for the industry.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐭𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐆, 𝐍𝐨𝐤𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐥𝐜, 𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐓𝐢𝐫𝐞 & 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐧, 𝐏𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢 & 𝐂. 𝐒.𝐩.𝐀., 𝐒𝐮𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨 𝐑𝐮𝐛𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐓𝐢𝐫𝐞 & 𝐑𝐮𝐛𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲, 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐘𝐨𝐤𝐨𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐚 𝐑𝐮𝐛𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐨𝐲𝐨 𝐓𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧.Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/16622 The report offers a detailed segmentation on the North America and Europe high performance tires market based on vehicle type, sales channel, tires type and region.𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥, the aftermarket segment held the largest market share in 2020, garnering more than three-fourths of the total market. The OEM segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, the tread tires segment held the majority market share in 2020, holding more than four-fifths of the total market. The racing slick segment, on the other hand, is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, the market across Europe held the dominating market share in 2020, garnering more than half of the total market. In addition, the same region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. Other region analyzed in the report is North AmericaFactors such as rise in demand for safety and comfort, growing popularity of racing and adventure events, coupled with increase in demand for better efficiency of vehicles are expected to reinforce the demand for high-performance tires in the near future. However, high up-front cost and volatile raw material prices are factors that are expected to hinder the high-performance tires market growth. Factors such as rise in demand for safety and comfort, growing popularity of racing and adventure events, coupled with increase in demand for better efficiency of vehicles are expected to reinforce the demand for high-performance tires in the near future. However, high up-front cost and volatile raw material prices are factors that are expected to hinder the high-performance tires market growth. Moreover, advancement in technology, rise in adoption of electric vehicles, and increase in demand for high-performance vehicle are anticipated to provide remunerative opportunities for market expansion.Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/16622 Key Findings Of The StudyBy vehicle type, the passenger and commercial vehicle segment dominated the North America and Europe high-performance tire market in 2020, in terms of revenue.By sales channel, the OEM segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period.By tire type, the racing slick segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast periodBy region, Europe dominated the North America and Europe high-performance tire market in 2020 in terms of market share.

