Deputy Minister Namane Dickson Masemola delivers Keynote Address at the Matjhabeng Service Delivery Summit, 27 Jun
The Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Dr. Namane Dickson Masemola, will deliver the keynote address at the Matjhabeng Local Municipality Service Delivery Summit.
Themed “Putting Matjhabeng First – For Excellent Service Delivery For All,” the summit seeks to unite all key stakeholders in the Matjhabeng Local Municipality in a collaborative effort to tackle service delivery challenges and explore actionable solutions that improve the quality of life for all residents.
The summit will bring together community leaders, government departments, civil society , private sector partners as well as local residents.
These diverse stakeholders will engage in robust dialogue aimed at strengthening governance structures, enhancing accountability, and driving sustainable service delivery improvements in the municipality.
Deputy Minister Masemola’s participation forms part of CoGTA’s commitment to supporting municipalities in distress and promoting collaborative governance through the District Development Model (DDM).
Details of the Summit are as follows:
Date : Friday, 27 June 2025
Time : 08:30
Venue : Ferdie Meyer Hall, Welkom, 9460
Media Enquiries:
Mr. Legadima Leso
Head of Communications, CoGTA
Cell: +27 (66) 479 9904
