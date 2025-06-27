Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs hosts the Third G20 Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group Meeting to Focus on Ecosystems and Nature-based Solutions for Resilience, 7 to 10 Jul
The Ministry of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), will through the National Disaster Management Centre, host the third G20 Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) Working Group Meeting guided by South Africa’s G20 Presidency themes of Solidarity, Equality, and Sustainability.
The meeting will be held in the City of Johannesburg from 07 – 10 July 2025.
Member States and Knowledge Partners will among other issues discuss the priorities of the working group, particularly exploring the following topics:
- Priority 6: Ecosystems-based Approaches for DRR and Nature-based Solutions.
- Priority 3: Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.
- Priority 5: Disaster Recovery, Rehabilitation, and Reconstruction
The meeting will be preceded by site events of the Working Group, offering practical and first-hand experiences of disaster risk reduction efforts spearheaded by the City of Johannesburg.
Members of the media are invited to cover the events as follows:
Date: 7-10 July 2025
Time: 08:30
Venue: Sandton International Convention Centre
Enquiries:
Ms. Pearl Maseko-Binqose
Media Liaison Officer for the Minister of COGTA
+27 (82) 772 1709
Mr. Legadima Leso
COGTA Head of Communications
+27 (66) 479 9904
