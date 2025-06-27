Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,654 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,749 in the last 365 days.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs hosts the Third G20 Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group Meeting to Focus on Ecosystems and Nature-based Solutions for Resilience, 7 to 10 Jul

The Ministry of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), will through the National Disaster Management Centre, host the third G20 Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) Working Group Meeting guided by South Africa’s G20 Presidency themes of Solidarity, Equality, and Sustainability.

The meeting will be held in the City of Johannesburg from 07 – 10 July 2025.

Member States and Knowledge Partners will among other issues discuss the priorities of the working group, particularly exploring the following topics:

  • Priority 6: Ecosystems-based Approaches for DRR and Nature-based Solutions.
  • Priority 3: Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.
  • Priority 5: Disaster Recovery, Rehabilitation, and Reconstruction

The meeting will be preceded by site events of the Working Group, offering practical and first-hand experiences of disaster risk reduction efforts spearheaded by the City of Johannesburg.

Members of the media are invited to cover the events as follows:

Date: 7-10 July 2025
Time: 08:30
Venue: Sandton International Convention Centre

Enquiries:
Ms. Pearl Maseko-Binqose
Media Liaison Officer for the Minister of COGTA
+27 (82) 772 1709

Mr. Legadima Leso
COGTA Head of Communications
+27 (66) 479 9904

#GovZAUpdates #G20SouthAfrica

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs hosts the Third G20 Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group Meeting to Focus on Ecosystems and Nature-based Solutions for Resilience, 7 to 10 Jul

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more