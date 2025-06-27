Deputy Minister Tandi Mahambehlala meets with Khayelitsha community members on housing issues, 27 Jun
Deputy Minister of Human Settlements Tandi Mahambehlala will on Friday, 27 June 2025 meet with community members in Khayelitsha to discuss service delivery issues raised with the Department of Human Settlements.
The issues expected to be discussed include blocked housing projects, provision of basic services in informal settlements or upgrading of informal settlements, title deeds and removal of asbestos.
Details are as follows:
Date: Tomorrow (Friday), 27 June 2025
Time: 10h00
Venue: Khayelitsha Training Centre, Cape Town
Enquiries:
Tsekiso Machike, Spokesperson to the Minister
Cell: 078 237 3900
E-mail: Tsekiso.machike@dhs.gov.za.
