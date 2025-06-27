Gauteng Health on two baby abduction incidents at health facilities

The Gauteng Department of Health is deeply concerned by two recent incidents involving the abduction of infants at public health facilities in the province. Fortunately, in both instances, the babies were safely recovered due to the maximum security and CCTV surveillance and the collaboration between our staff and law enforcement authorities.

The first incident occurred on 12 May 2025 at the Alexandra Community Health Centre whereby a one-month-old infant went missing from the paediatric outpatient department (POD) after the mother briefly stepped away and left the baby in the care of a stranger. The woman and the baby were captured on CCTV cameras exiting the premises. Swift action by security personnel and SAPS led to the safe recovery of the baby.

The second case took place on 23 June 2025 at Winnie Mandela Clinic in Kaalfontein, involving a mother who had brought her three-day-old baby for a postnatal check-up. Shockingly, the mother left her child on a changing table in the bathroom where an unknown woman offered to assist. Upon returning, both the woman and the infant were gone. The matter was immediately reported to the police, CCTV footage was reviewed, and a photo of the suspect was circulated. As a result, the baby was found and returned safely to the family, and the suspect is now in police custody.

The department commends the swift action taken by facility staff, security personnel, the SAPS and members of the public who played a role in ensuring the safe return of both infants. Despite the maximum security at health facilities and CCTV camera surveillance, these incidents highlight the need for heightened vigilance when it comes to the care of children.

“We are seeing a trend where parents place their trust in strangers, often during vulnerable moments within health facilities. While we strive to offer a safe and caring environment, we wish to emphasise the importance of vigilance and personal responsibility when it comes to the safety of children,” said Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko.

“We therefore urge all parents and guardians to never leave their children unattended; do not entrust your baby to a stranger, no matter how friendly or helpful they may seem. It is important to always inform the staff if you need assistance or must temporarily step away from your child,” added MEC Nkomo-Ralehoko.

Enquiries:

Motalatale Modiba

Head of Communication

Cell: 064 803 0808

E-mail: healthmediaenquiries@gauteng.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA