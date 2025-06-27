Submit Release
Gauteng Health on unverified medical male circumcision recruitment drives

The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) would like to advise communities that no person or organisation is permitted to conduct door- to-door recruitment for Voluntary Medical Male Circumcision (VMMC) on behalf of the department. This comes after a video went viral on social media, wherein a woman is seen recruiting boys for VMMC on behalf of an unidentified doctor in Tshwane.

The Department urges communities to be cautious of people conducting unauthorised recruitment for circumcision. The safety and dignity of all residents is of paramount importance, therefore, any individual or group found misrepresenting themselves as government officials or operating without authorisation will be reported to the South African Police Service (SAPS) and may face criminal charges.

The Voluntary Medical Male Circumcision procedures must only be performed under safe, sterile and medically approved conditions. Therefore, the Department has contracted qualified service providers to deliver VMMC services across all five health districts in Gauteng.

These services are offered free of charge and are only performed at designated approved sites. A comprehensive list can be accessed on: https://shorturl.at/ZpUEg.
The public is encouraged to contact their relevant district health officials to verify the legitimacy of those rendering VMMC services.

Health District Contact Person Phone Number
Gauteng Provincial Office Maeshela Maheya 083 377 6186
Johannesburg District Madingwana Mofokeng 084 482 1546
Tshwane District Rejoice Sishavele 082 626 3406
Ekurhuleni District Siphesihle Mnyandu 063 256 5985
Sedibeng District Dikeledi Khumalo 078 494 4982
West Rand District Kelebogile Mabhodla 073 835 9953

Enquiries:
Motalatale Modiba
Head of Communication
Cell: 064 803 0808
E-mail: healthmediaenquiries@gauteng.gov.za

