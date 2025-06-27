Premier Lazarus Mokgosi on Mswenko Boys promotion to Betway Premier Soccer League

North West Premier, Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi takes this opportunity to send well wishes to Orbit College Football Club, affectionately known as Mswenko Boys, following their promotion to the Betway Premier Soccer League after defeating Cape Town City yesterday to a packed and electrifying Olympia Park Stadium in Rustenburg.

Premier Mokgosi maintains Mswenko Boys demonstrated courage and resilience throughout the campaign.

"We witnessed a remarkable performance by Orbit TVET College which guarantees them a spot in the Premier Soccer League. As a province, we congratulate them on this historic victory which epitomises resilience and courage but further gives impetus to our ongoing efforts to set our province on a path of growth and development," said Premier Mokgosi.

He further says the provincial government will explore various ways and means to support the team in the forthcoming PSL season, as well as partnering with the private sector to guarantee its success.

"The private sector and in particular mining houses around the Bojanala area will have to be roped in to assist the team through various means to ensure its sustainability and growth," added Premier Mokgosi.

Premier Mokgosi insists the success of the team will yield different economic spin-offs for locals.

"This promotion will culminate into the creation of various economic opportunities for the people of the North West, and in particular the tourism and retail sector. It further impresses upon us to prioritise the refurbishment of infrastructure such as our stadiums and training facilities," concluded Premier Mokgosi.

