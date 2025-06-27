Deputy Minister Prince Burns-Ncamashe concludes engagements with Initiation Forums and Oversight Visits to Initiation Schools in Eastern Cape

The Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Prince Zolile Burns-Ncamashe, has concluded a three-day oversight programme to initiation schools and engagements with initiation forums in the Eastern Cape Province. These visits, which took place from 23 to 25 June 2025 in Nelson Mandela Bay Metro, Buffalo City Metro, and the Amathole Region, formed part of government’s intensified efforts to ensure safer customary initiation practices under the theme “Mabaye Bephila, Babuye Bephila”, emphasising that Initiates mu go and come back to their families alive.

The oversight programme aimed to assess the state of readiness and operational conditions of initiation schools during the winter initiation season, and to promote adherence to the Customary Initiation Act (Act No. 2 of 2021). The Act provides a comprehensive legal framework to regulate the practice of initiation in South Africa, and to protect the dignity, health, and life of initiates while safeguarding cultural heritage.

Deputy Minister Burns-Ncamashe commended the work being done by Initiation Forums, Traditional Leaders, Municipalities, health practitioners, law enforcement, and civil society partners, noting that the spirit of partnership remains central to reducing and eliminating fatalities and injuries associated with the sacred rite of passage.

“We are heartened by the dedication of all stakeholders in putting the lives of young initiates first. Our shared goal is clear: zero deaths, zero harm, and a dignified experience for every initiate. This is not just the responsibility of one entity, but it is a collective obligation that must be championed through an all-of-government and all-of-society approach,” said Deputy Minister Burns-Ncamashe

Across all three districts visited, the Deputy Minister was joined by Provincial and Local Government officials, representatives from the Department of Health, the South African Police Service (SAPS), the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders, the Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders, and Initiation Monitoring Committees.

The delegation engaged in discussions with local initiation forums, inspected the physical infrastructure of schools, and assessed compliance with safety, health, and registration protocols.

Key focus areas included:

Verification of registered and legal initiation schools Health and safety conditions of initiation sites Training and vetting of traditional surgeons and caregivers Availability of ambulance and emergency support Measures to prevent abduction, illegal practices, and underage initiations Community education and awareness

The Deputy Minister reiterated that the Customary Initiation Act must be fully implemented and enforced and that communities must work together to report illegal schools and protect the lives of children.

“We must never normalise loss of life during initiation. Each fatality is a painful loss to a family, to a community, and to the nation. The law is clear, and so must be our collective resolve. Let us ensure that Mabaye Bephila, Babuye Bephila is not a slogan, but a reality, ” the Deputy Minister said.

The engagements also reinforced the importance of coordination between spheres of government. Municipalities were urged to play their supportive role in providing infrastructure, water, sanitation, and emergency response services to areas where initiation schools are located.

As the winter initiation season progresses, the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), in collaboration with all stakeholders will continue to monitor developments across provinces and intervene where necessary to uphold the principles of safe, legal, and culturally respectful initiation.

Deputy Minister Burns-Ncamashe expressed his appreciation to all the traditional leaders and stakeholders who welcomed and participated in the visits, noting that continued partnerships and accountability are key to sustaining progress.

