Cooking Spray Market set to reach $15 Bn in revenues by 2032; At 5.4% CAGR

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cooking spray market size was valued at $8,967.0 million in 2022, and is projected to reach $15,027.7 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2032.The cooking spray market has witnessed notable growth in recent years, propelled by several key factors. A major driver is the increasing consumer inclination toward healthier cooking practices. Cooking sprays enable users to minimize oil and fat usage, making them a preferred choice for health-conscious individuals aiming to manage weight and reduce the risk of diet-related illnesses. As awareness around obesity and related conditions continues to grow, consumers are actively adopting alternatives to conventional cooking oils, thereby boosting the demand for cooking sprays.Another contributing factor is the influence of digital media, including cooking shows, food bloggers, and social media influencers, who frequently showcase recipes and techniques that emphasize the benefits of using cooking sprays. These platforms have played a vital role in popularizing sprays as a healthier, modern alternative, encouraging widespread adoption among home cooks.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A67243 Moreover, the ease of application and user-friendly nature of cooking sprays has amplified their appeal. Unlike traditional oils that require measuring and pouring, sprays offer precise, controlled application, saving time and reducing waste. This level of convenience is especially attractive to busy consumers looking for quick, efficient cooking solutions. In addition, cooking sprays are highly versatile, suitable for a wide range of culinary applications such as baking, grilling, frying, and sautéing, which further enhances their utility and market penetration.Cooking spray is a kitchen product designed to prevent food from sticking to cooking surfaces during food preparation. Typically packaged in a spray can, it contains various oils like canola, olive, or vegetable oil, often combined with emulsifiers like lecithin. When sprayed onto pans, grills, or baking dishes, it forms a thin, even layer that reduces the likelihood of food adhering to the surface. This not only facilitates easier cooking and cleanup but also minimizes the need for additional fats or oils in recipes, making it a healthier option. Cooking spray is versatile and can be used for frying, baking, grilling, and sautéing, offering convenience and efficiency in the kitchen.Buy This Report (300 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A67243 The global cooking spray market analysis is segmented into type, end use, distribution channel, and region. Based on type, the market is segmented into vegetable oil spray, olive oil spray, coconut oil spray, butter flavored spray, baking spray, and others. As per end use, the market is segmented into commercial use and personal use. Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into hypermarket/supermarket, independent retail store, business to business, and online sales channel. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA.By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the global cooking spray market revenue. In addition, the Latin America region is also expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2032 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A67243 Leading Market Players: -Baker’s JoyCriscoFrylightMazolaPAMPompeianSmart BalanceSpectrumVegaleneWessonThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global cooking spray industry . These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Trending Reports in Food and Beverages IndustryFood Service Equipment Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/food-service-equipment-market Butter Blocks Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/butter-blocks-market-A323164 Coffee Concentrates Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/us-infant-and-kids-probiotics-market-A06112

