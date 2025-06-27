Cargo Transportation Insurance Market Report 2025 – For Strategy Officers And Market Intelligence Teams

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Cargo Transportation Insurance Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- So, How Far Has The Cargo Transportation Insurance Market Grown Recently?

The cargo transportation insurance market size, which stood at $56.81 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $59.05 billion in 2025, expanding at a commendable compound annual growth rate CAGR of 3.9%. Regulatory requirements for cargo insurance and historic incidents of cargo loss or damage have also played a significant role in driving this market growth.

Where Is The Cargo Transportation Insurance Market Expected To Land In The Years To Come?

Predictions place the cargo transportation insurance market size at $69.59 billion by 2029, propelled by a CAGR of 4.2%. This expected growth can be attributed to the development of marine insurance practices, expansion of cross-border trade and e-commerce, and adoption of advanced data analytics for risk management.

Furthermore, the rise in demand for perishable goods transportation, customized insurance solutions for specific cargo types, and the rise of usage-based insurance for cargo fleets are anticipated to contribute to its growth. It is also essential to note the significant trends expected in the forecast period, which include technological advancements in tracking and monitoring, advances in risk assessment and underwriting, and the integration of artificial intelligence in claims processing.

What Are The Primary Drivers Of This Cargo Transportation Insurance Market 's Growth?

One significant contributor is the increase in catastrophic events such as severe and widespread natural or man-made disasters. These disasters facilitate the timely and efficient delivery of essential supplies and resources to affected areas, driving the demand for cargo transportation insurance market.

Which Are The Key Players In The Cargo Transportation Insurance Market?

The cargo transportation insurance market enjoys the participation of companies such as Axa SA, Generali, Lloyd's of London, American International Group Inc., The Phoenix Insurance Company Ltd., and others. These companies have been instrumental in expanding the market with the development of platforms like proprietary online shipping platforms for enhanced shipment protection and gaining a competitive edge.

How Is The Cargo Transportation Insurance Market Segmented?

It is categorized based on type, forms of transport, policy type, and application. Each of these categories further breaks down into subsegments like land cargo insurance, air cargo insurance, marine cargo insurance, parcel transportation insurance among others, offering a thorough understanding of the market's operational dynamics.

Which Region Is Leading The Cargo Transportation Insurance Market?

As of 2024, North America held the largest cargo transportation insurance market share. However, the report also explores other regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive geographical analysis of the market.

In conclusion, the cargo transportation insurance market is on an upward trajectory, and businesses within this space can leverage the data presented herein to stay updated, make informed decisions, and ultimately surge ahead of their competition.

