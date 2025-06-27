Airless Packaging Market to Reach $8.7 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023

Airless Packaging Market Expected to Reach $8.7 Billion by 2032—Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 ," The airless packaging market size was valued at $4.9 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $8.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2032.An airless packaging system is a non-pressurized device that uses a dispensing pump, provides high restitution rate & low wastage, and avoids backflow of air in the system. The demand for airless packaging products has increased, owing to increase in demand for natural and organic products globally, rise in sales of homecare products due to modernization, and rise in applications in the personal care & food & beverages sectors are expected to fuel the growth of the market. In addition, government regulations and legislations for reducing pollutants and increase in awareness about eco-friendly products are expected to propel the market growth. However, high production cost of airless packaging products pose a threat to the market growth.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2226 Airless packaging is a premium solution used in beauty & cosmetics and medical industries, as airless dispensers are often equated with luxury products. The use of airless technology in squeezable plastic tubes has grown, and is expected to continue to increase, thus boosting the demand for natural, organic, and premium skin care products. Thus, an increase in demand for high-end products in the developing countries drives the growth of the airless packaging market opportunities.Increasing demand for eco-friendly products, high product consumption and degradation rates, and significant growth of skin and hair care products in developing countries are driving the growth of the airless packaging market. In addition, increasing consumption of packaged food and beverages in developed countries offers great growth potential to the global market. Moreover, the airless packaging market is continuously influxed with new and innovative design products, providing lucrative opportunities for market growth. However, high manufacturing costs, poor product differentiation, and fierce competition limit market growth.The new generation of customers have adopted environment-safe packaging and practices. In today’s world, most of the consumers and manufacturers emphasize on buying and manufacturing products that are recyclable. For instance, Aptar Beauty + Home launched Eden, the first plastic airless dispenser, which is recyclable, leakage proof, and easier to dispense, offers suitability to organic formulations. Similarly, in January 2021, APC packaging launched the airless refillable system, which represents the evolution of sustainable packaging for the beauty industry. The patented refillable system uses polypropylene throughout the system and can be used in conjunction with consumer recycling (PCR) to reduce the carbon footprint and environmental impact. Thus, the introduction of airless dispensers that are recyclable propels the airless packaging market growth.Asia-Pacific dominated the global airless packaging market share, in terms of revenue in 2020. Moreover, the market in LAMEA is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR, during the forecast period, owing to a rise in awareness of sustainability.𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2226 Various manufacturers in the airless packaging market such as Aptar Group Inc., Lumson SPA, Quadpack Industries, and Silgan Dispensing Systems offer a wide variety of airless packaging for personal care, home care, food & beverages, and healthcare industry verticals. For instance, in June 2023, Lumson launched XPaper, an airless paper packaging with a multi-layer pouch that protects the formulation from contamination. This design allows the plastic and paper parts of the package to be separated, and facilitates recycling and material recovery after the product is completed.Currently, the market is mainly impacted by the global economic downturn, which is a big restraining factor for the entire industrial and construction sectors. The current inflation is a result of the Ukraine-Russia conflict, as well as various initiatives are being performed in various countries globally to tackle the economic downturn during the coronavirus outbreak. Furthermore, raw material and energy costs have become highly volatile, and many nations are experiencing high rates of inflation, such as countries in Europe, Latin America, and North America. However, India and China are performing relatively well. Moreover, the airless packaging market is expected to grow, owing to an increase in demand from various sectors such as personal care, home care, and pharmaceuticals.𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2226 key Benefits for StakeholdersThe report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging airless packaging market trends and dynamics.An in-depth airless packaging market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2020 and 2032.An extensive analysis of the airless packaging market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.A comprehensive analysis of all regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.The airless packaging market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2032 is included in the report.The key market players within the airless packaging market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps understand the competitive outlook of the airless packaging industry.

