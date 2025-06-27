Art Share 002 (ARTX: BAC1EU) Announces Delay in Annual Report Publication

LUXEMBOURG, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ART SHARE 002 S.A.16, rue E. Ruppert, L-2453 LuxembourgGrand Duchy of LuxembourgR.C.S.L: B273672Ticker: BAC1EUART SHARE 002 S.A.(“Art Share 002” or the “Company”)Art Share 002 (ARTX: BAC1EU), the sole holder of the artwork “Three Studies for Portrait of George Dyer, 1963” by Francis Bacon, and a company listed on the ARTEX Global Market (“ARTEX GM”), announces a delay in the publication of its annual financial report, covering the audited financial statements, the management report and the responsibility statements for the year ending 31 December 2024 (“Financial Statements”).In accordance with the Admission and Operating Rules of ARTEX GM, the Company is required to publish its audited results no later than six months from its financial year end. After consulting with its auditors, Group Audit Luxembourg, the Company has been made aware that the audit process is near completion, however, it will not be finalised by the 30 June 2025 and to allow for adequate time for the general meeting to be convened. The audit is expected to be finalised in the month of July 2025 and shall be published as soon as a general meeting can practically be organised.Notwithstanding the delay, the Company will continue to make announcements as and when there are developments that require an announcement in accordance with its obligations under the rules of ARTEX GM.About Art Share 002 S.A.Art Share 002 is a public limited liability company (société anonyme) incorporated under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg existing as a securitisation undertaking (organisme de titrisation) within the meaning of the law of 22 March 2004 on securitisation, as amended (the “Securitisation Law”). It has been set-up to issue shares, tracking the economic risk associated with the Artwork and any other associated risks within the meaning of article 53 of the Securitisation Law, financed inter alia by the class B shares issued by Art Share 002. The principal activity of Art Share 002 is to hold and securitise the Artwork, as well as assuming risks, existing or future, relating to the holding of the Artwork.Art Share 002 is managed by a board of directors who are Mrs Ursula Schmidt, Mr Edouard de Burlet and Mr Ronan Le Bouc.For further details relating to the contents of this announcement, please contact:Investor Relations - Investor-relations@artshare002.comPress contactsAmit Sharma – Amit.sharma@artexgm.comNotes:This announcement includes information that is inside information as defined in Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No.596/2014. The person responsible for arranging for the release of this announcement on behalf of ART SHARE 002 is Edouard de Burlet, Director.Legal Entity Identifier: 254900OEKYEX6EFPVO79.Disclaimer:This announcement may contain forward-looking statements, estimates, opinions, and projections with respect to anticipated future performance of Art Share 002 ("Forward-looking Statements"). These Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "may," "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These Forward-looking Statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Nothing in this announcement should be construed as a profit forecast.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.