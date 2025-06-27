Key Trend Shaping The Deodorants Market In 2025: Product Innovations For Long-Lasting Sweat And Odour Protection

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Deodorants Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recent years, the deodorants market has seen substantial growth, and trends predict a promising future. The market size, valued at $27.41 billion in 2024 is expected to escalate to $29.3 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.9%. Changing societal norms, effective advertising and marketing campaigns, increased disposable income, urbanization, and population growth, as well as heightened awareness of health and wellness contribute to this historical period growth.

What Is The Deodorants Market Growth Forecast?

Delving into the deodorants market growth forecast, strong growth is in the cards for the coming years. The market size is on track to reach $37.79 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.6%. This forecast period growth can be ascribed to rising demand for natural and sustainable formulations, increased personal hygiene awareness, packaging and application format innovations, gender-neutral and inclusive product offerings, and influence of E-commerce platforms on consumer purchasing behavior.

What Are The Key Growth Drivers For The Deodorants Market?

Emerging trends in the forecast period include the adoption of deodorants with antibacterial and antiperspirant properties, technological advancements in formulation, innovative packaging designs, convenient application formats, and an increased focus on gender-neutral and inclusive product offerings. Additionally, the burgeoning demand for personal grooming products is another key driver

Which Are The Key Industry Players In The Deodorants Market?

In the landscape of the deodorants market, numerous renowned organizations are players, including L'Oreal SA; Christian Dior SE; The Procter & Gamble Company; Unilever PLC; Adidas AG; Henkel AG & Co KGaA; Colgate-Palmolive Company; The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.; Kao Corporation; Church & Dwight Co Inc.; Coty Inc.; Burberry Limited; Calvin Klein Inc.; Avon Products Inc.; Giorgio Armani SpA; Lion Corporation; Revlon Inc.; Godrej Consumer Products Limited.

How Is The Deodorants Market Segmented?

The deodorants market covered in this report is segmented as follows:

1 By Product: Spray, Roll-On, Cream, Other Product

2 By Packaging Material: Metal, Plastic, Other Packaging Material

3 By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Pharmacies and Drug Stores, Online Retail, Other Distribution Channel

4 By End-User: Men, Women, Other End User

Subsegments:

1 By Spray: Aerosol Sprays, Pump Sprays

2 By Roll-On: Gel Roll-Ons, Liquid Roll-Ons

3 By Cream: Anti-Perspirant Creams, Natural Deodorant Creams

4 By Other Products: Sticks, Wipes, Powders

What Are The Key Regional Insights?

Regional Insights reveal Europe as the largest region in the deodorants market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

