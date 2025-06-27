Direct Air Capture DAC Market Report 2025 – Strategic Insights For Companies Seeking Expansion, Competitive Advantage

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Business Research Company’s Latest Report, the direct air capture DAC market is projected to grow from $0.07 billion in 2024 to $0.11 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 65.9%. The substantial growth in recent years and the years to come is driven by a variety of factors, including climate change concerns, policy and regulatory support, corporate sustainability initiatives, carbon pricing mechanisms, heightened public awareness, and strategic international collaborations and partnerships.

What Is The Direct Air Capture DAC Market Growth Forecast?

The direct air capture market is forecasted to continue its exponential growth, reaching $0.69 billion in 2029 with a CAGR of 56.7%. Various factors are contributing to this positive forecast, including net-zero emissions targets, carbon removal markets, integration with carbon utilization, climate resilience and adaptation, investor interest and financing, and policy alignment and international cooperation.

What About The Catalyst That Propels This Direct Air Capture DAC Market Growth?

A significant factor contributing to the accelerated market growth is the increasing environmental concerns related to greenhouse gas emissions. Industrial activities, deforestation, transportation, and agriculture have led to a spike in the release of carbon dioxide CO2, methane CH4, and nitrous oxide N2O gases into the atmosphere. These gases, known as greenhouse gases, trap heat and contribute to global warming. DAC technology offers a sustainable solution to this escalating problem by capturing CO2 directly from the atmosphere, thus promoting its market growth and expansion.

Who Are The Key Industry Players Taking Advantage Of This Burgeoning Direct Air Capture DAC Market?

The market comprises key industry players such as Mosaic Materials Inc., Sunfire GmbH, National Energy Technology Laboratory, Climeworks AG, Carbon Clean Solutions Limited, Carbon Engineering Ltd., Heirloom Carbon Technologies Inc., Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Skytree Technologies AS, and CarbonCapture Inc. Companies are shifting their focus towards innovative solutions such as the hybrid direct air capture system, which combines multiple CO2 catching techniques, offering a competitive edge in the market.

How Is The Direct Air Capture DAC Market Segmented?

The direct air capture market is segmented by product, scale, source, application, and end-use. Further subdivisions include Absorption-Based Direct Air Capture SDAC, Adsorption-Based Direct Air Capture DAC, Membrane-Based Direct Air Capture DAC, and Cryogenic-Based Direct Air Capture DAC. Scales are distinguished as pilot, demonstration, and commercial. Sources are categorized into electricity and heat, with applications covering carbon capture and storage CCS, as well as carbon capture, utilization, and storage CCUS. The end-use industries involve oil and gas, food and beverage, automotive, chemicals, healthcare, and others.

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Direct Air Capture DAC Market?

In 2024, North America emerged as the largest region in the direct air capture market. The report provides detailed regional insights into Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

