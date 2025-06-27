[On-Site Visit] Tours of Temporary Housing Show Flats Open for Booking

MACAU, June 27 - The temporary housing project in Areia Preta’s Lot P has been completed and is currently undergoing final inspections. The temporary housing is intended for property owners affected by urban renewal to rent during the reconstruction of their buildings. Tours of the show flats will be open for booking from 28 June, allowing the public to visit and explore the spatial layout and supporting facilities of the temporary housing in person.

The temporary housing project comprises eight towers, named “Edifício Ut Koi” and “Edifício Lok Koi”, ranging in height from 37 to 50 storeys. It provides 2,803 units and features a variety of recreational and leisure facilities, including recreational and sports zones in both outdoor and covered areas, children’s playgrounds, and promenades. Over 50% of the site is dedicated to green spaces. The project also incorporates commercial areas, a public transport interchange, and a car park with approximately 1,100 spaces for private vehicles and around 600 for motorcycles.

The temporary housing show flats are located on the 48th floor of Edifício Lok Koi Tower 4 in Rua das Coniferas and will officially open to the public from 1 July. The Temporary Housing Exhibition Hall, previously located on the 3rd floor of Edifício Mong Tak in Rua de Francisco Xavier Pereira, will close from 30 June. The public can now book visits via the Macau Urban Renewal Limited website or by scanning the QR code. The show flats are open from 09:00 to 13:00 and from 14:30 to 18:00, Monday to Saturday. They are closed on Sundays and public holidays. Bookings must be made online at least two days in advance. For enquiries, please call (853) 2888 2237.