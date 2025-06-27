The Future of Automotive: A $20.7 Billion Green Mobility Market | Daimler AG , BMW, Tesla , Nissan

Green Automotive Mobility Market

Increasing concern for the environment, decrease in price of electric vehicles, and rise in fuel cost are the primary factors driving the growth of the market.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the green automotive mobility market was valued at $10.8 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $20.7 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2024 to 2033.Prime determinants of growthGrowing environmental concerns, gradual decrease in the price of electric vehicles (EVs), and increase in the cost of the fuel are the major factors driving the growth of the global green automotive mobility market. Furthermore, utilization of renewable energy sources to generate electricity and integration of smart technological features in EVs are the primary factors that possess the potential to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of global green automotive mobility market. Moreover, lack of electricity power infrastructure to support electricity vehicle fuel requirement is expected to restrain the growth of the market.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A323775 Growing environmental concerns, gradual decrease in the price of electric vehicles and increase in the cost of the fuel are the major factors driving the growth of global green automotive mobility market.Recent DevelopmentsIn April 2024, Ather energy, an Indian EV Automotive manufacturer and provider, launched family scooter Ritza. The scooter price starts at 1.09 lakh rupees. The scooter will be available in two models, Rizta S and Rizta Z. The vehicles are equipped with the battery capacity of 2.9 kWH (kilowatt hours), as the most expensive variant of the EV model coming with a battery of 3.7 kWH. The 2.9 kWh variants will deliver a predicted Indian driving conditions (IDC) range of 123 km, while the 3.7 kWh vehicle will deliver 160 km.The Future Mobility Development Center (FMDC), a new test facility for completely automated development and test drives, was launched by the BMW Group in July 2023. The FMDE is located in Sokolov, Czechia (Czech Republic) . The BMW Group invested €300 million in, the building of FMDC facility in central Europe. The new test establishment follows a sustainable environmental protocol and provides a platform for the testing of advance technology. This strategic move will strengthen the position of BMW in the green automotive mobility sector and will also boost the growth of green automotive mobility market.In February 2024, Uber launched flagship electric vehicle service called Uber Green in Delhi to enable people to book sustainable, eco-friendly rides in the application. The riders can now identify Uber green option to book a green eco-friendly ride. The service will help in promoting the use of EVs and support sustainable travel means. This strategic move will strengthen Uber’s position in the green automotive mobility market.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A323775 Segment HighlightsDepending on the type, the battery electric vehicle segment dominated the green automotive mobility market in 2023, due to improvements in battery technology and initiatives by the government. Meanwhile, the plug-in hybrid electric vehicles segment is expected to grow at an increasing rate due to the flexibility of electric driving for short distances and internal combustion engine (ICE) driving for long distances offered by the vehicles.On the basis of vehicle type, two-wheeler vehicles dominated the green automotive mobility market in 2023, due to the affordable price of two-wheeler EVs as compared to four-wheeler EVs and low expenditure on petrol. Meanwhile, four-wheeler vehicles are expected to grow at an increasing rate due to technological advancements, supportive government policies, growing consumer demand, increasing infrastructure development, and a growing economy.Regional OutlookRegion wise, Asia-Pacific will be dominated the global green automotive mobility market in 2023. This is because China is the largest player in the EV market contributing to more than 50% of the global sales. Furthermore, the Japanese and South Korean companies such as Toyota, Nissan, and Hyundai are the major contributors to the growth of EV market. Moreover, India is growing significantly in the EV market. Players such as OLA and Ether are releasing their EV products in the Indian market. Furthermore, North American is expected to grow at an increasing rate due to the expansion of charging infrastructure by companies such as Tesla, ChargePoint, and Electrify America. In addition, federal and state tax incentives, grants, and rebates support for EV adoption granted by the American government are significantly contributing towards the growth of the green automotive mobility market.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐭 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A323775 Key Market PlayersBMWBYDTeslaDaimler AGNissanEngieFordKia MotorsUberGeneral MotorsThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global green automotive mobility industry. These players have adopted different strategies such as facility launch, service launch, and product launch to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/electric-vehicle-transmission-market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/traction-motor-market-A06635 - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-air-filters-market-A13811 - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-motors-market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 - 2032 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/bearings-market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/europe-electric-vehicle-market-A09376 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/smart-mobility-market-A06658 - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/mobility-on-demand-market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2031

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.