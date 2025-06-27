Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,662 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,752 in the last 365 days.

Minister Siviwe Gwarube addresses Gauteng g20 Provincial Indaba, 27 Jun

The Minister of Basic Education Ms Siviwe Gwarube will address delegates participating in the G20 Education Working Group. The Gauteng Education Department is hosting the G20 Provincial Education Indaba at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg. The Indaba will also be addressed by Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane.

The gathering is one of 9 hosted at provincial level and comes hot on the heals of the recent KZN Indaba hosted earlier in June and as part of the programme of activities of G20 in 2025. Stakeholders, experts and Senior government officials from across the province will gather as part of the much-anticipated Provincial Education Indaba that will take place under the theme “The Role of Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) in improving the quality of foundational learning’’.

Members of the media are invited to cover the Indaba as follows; 

Date: Tomorrow, Friday, 27 June 2025
Time: 09h00
Venue: Birchwood Conference Centre, Boksburg

For media enquiries and confirmation of attendance, please contact;
Terence Khala
Media Relations Officer: DBE       
Cell: 081 758 1546    

Steve Mabona 
Director: Communication Services
Cell: 072 574 3860
 

#GovZAUpdates G20SouthAfrica

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Minister Siviwe Gwarube addresses Gauteng g20 Provincial Indaba, 27 Jun

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more