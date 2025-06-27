Minister Siviwe Gwarube addresses Gauteng g20 Provincial Indaba, 27 Jun
The Minister of Basic Education Ms Siviwe Gwarube will address delegates participating in the G20 Education Working Group. The Gauteng Education Department is hosting the G20 Provincial Education Indaba at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg. The Indaba will also be addressed by Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane.
The gathering is one of 9 hosted at provincial level and comes hot on the heals of the recent KZN Indaba hosted earlier in June and as part of the programme of activities of G20 in 2025. Stakeholders, experts and Senior government officials from across the province will gather as part of the much-anticipated Provincial Education Indaba that will take place under the theme “The Role of Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) in improving the quality of foundational learning’’.
Members of the media are invited to cover the Indaba as follows;
Date: Tomorrow, Friday, 27 June 2025
Time: 09h00
Venue: Birchwood Conference Centre, Boksburg
For media enquiries and confirmation of attendance, please contact;
Terence Khala
Media Relations Officer: DBE
Cell: 081 758 1546
Steve Mabona
Director: Communication Services
Cell: 072 574 3860
