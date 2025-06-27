Transaction Monitoring Market Report 2025 – Strategic Insights For Companies Seeking Expansion, Growth

Transaction Monitoring Global Market Report 2025

Tracking the speedy growth of the transaction monitoring market, it is forecasted to skyrocket from $17.14 billion in 2024 to $19.98 billion in 2025. This represents a substantial compound annual growth rate CAGR of 16.6%. The growth in recent years can be linked to several factors including the accelerating use of online payment methods, a surge in e-commerce transactions, convenient and secure transactions, increased number of banking transactions and availability of online banking, as well as the growing need for real-time detection of suspicious activities.

What Is The Transaction Monitoring Market Growth Forecast?

Looking ahead, the transaction monitoring market is set to continue its rapid ascent. By 2029, the market could reach a remarkable $36.79 billion, with a CAGR of 16.5%. Fueling this forecasted upswing are increased digital transactions, emergence of cryptocurrencies and blockchain transactions, the escalating complexity of financial cyber threats, growing use of transaction monitoring systems, and bubbling online shopping demand.

What Are The Key Growth Drivers Of The Transaction Monitoring Market?

One of the pivotal growth drivers is the rise of cryptocurrencies and blockchain transactions. Cryptocurrencies, a type of digital or virtual currency that uses cryptography for security, operates independently of a central authority. On the other hand, blockchain transactions describe the process of transferring cryptocurrency between parties within the blockchain network. The demand for cryptocurrencies and blockchain transactions is increasingly driven by attributes such as decentralization, financial inclusion, security and transparency, and institutional acceptance.

Can We Identify The Key Industry Players In The Transaction Monitoring Market?

Major companies spearheading the transaction monitoring market include International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, BAE Systems PLC, Fiserv Inc., Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Thomson Reuters Corporation, Refinitiv Limited, Experian Information Solutions Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Transaction Monitoring Market?

Key industry players are capitalizing on advanced solutions, such as software-as-a-service SaaS platforms, to stay ahead in the market. Real-time transaction monitoring is made possible by SaaS platforms, enabling quick detection and response to any anomalies thus providing enhanced security and compliance. An illustrative example from June 2023, Ireland-based SaaS company Fenergo Ltd. launched a KYC Know Your Customer and transaction compliance solution that provides real-time customer intelligence and continuous monitoring capabilities. This combined solution of identity verification and transaction tracking paves the way for a greater understanding of customers.

How Is The Transaction Monitoring Market Segmented?

The report segments the transaction monitoring market as follows:

- By Component: Solution, Services

- By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud

- By Organization Size: Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises SMEs, Large Companies

- By Application Area: Anti-Money Laundering, Customer Identity Management, Fraud Detection And Prevention, Compliance Management

- By Verticals: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance, Government And Defense, Information Technology IT And Telecommunications, Retail, Healthcare, Energy And Utilities, Manufacturing, Other Verticals

- By Solution: Transaction Monitoring Software, Artificial Intelligence AI-Based Solutions, Machine Learning-Based Solutions, Data Analytics Solutions, Case Management Solutions

- By Services: Managed Services, Consulting Services, Support And Maintenance Services, Integration Services

What Does The Regional Analysis Reveal?

In 2024, North America was the largest region contributing to the transaction monitoring market. In the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region. Other regions covered in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa.

