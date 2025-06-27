Key Trend Revolutionizing The Film And Video Market In 2025: Soaring Influence Of Autonomous Drones In Production

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Global Film And Video Market Expected To Grow?

Forecasts indicate steady expansion in the film and video market, projected to grow from $308.47 billion in 2024 to $328.49 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.5%. The growth in the historic period is primarily attributed to increased television channels, burgeoning internet penetration, an increase in technology, media, and entertainment TME mergers, a rising global population, rapid urbanization, and robust economic growth in emerging markets.

What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

As we move forward, the film and video market size will continue to grow, expected to reach $417.99 billion in 2029, mirroring a CAGR of 6.2%. This growth can be attributed to the soaring demand for video content, people's increased use of social media platforms, the digital revolution, and the upsurge in mobile video viewing. Key trends during this period include the aid of autonomous drones in film and video production, the advent of 3D previsualization, enlightened motion capture technology, immersive virtual production, sharper 4K technology, and the omnipresence of streaming and on-demand platforms.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Film And Video Market?

The film industry's expansion—comprising film production firms, movie studios, cinematography, animation, scripting, and pre-production—is expected to further propel the growth of the film and video market in the near future. Film and video are not just integral components but the lifeblood of the film industry. They are extensively utilized through various phases of film production namely production, pre-production, post-production, distribution, and education.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Film And Video Market Share?

The players driving the growth of the film and video market include The Walt Disney Company, WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC, Comcast Corporation, Paramount Global, and Sony Corporation. Fostering competition strength and market consolidation among these key industry players are the many influential contributors in the market like Financière de l’Odet, ITV Plc, Lions Gate Entertainment, FUJI MEDIA HOLDINGS INC, and CCCFilms.

What Are The Key Trends Of The Film And Video Market?

Major players in the film and video market are investing in creating innovative product offerings like professional camera platforms. These are systems providing professionals with state-of-the-art camera functionalities including manual supervision, RAW capture, and high-end video recording capabilities, which are available throughout a myriad of devices including mobile devices, DSLRs, and mirrorless cameras.

How Is The Global Film And Video Market Segmented?

The global film and video market is incredibly diverse, segmented by Type, Genre, and Application, further sub-segmented as follows:

- Type: Film And Video Production, Film And Video Distribution, Post-Production Services, Film And Video Theatres, Other Film And Video Industries

- Genre: Action, Horror, Comedy, Documentary, Drama, Others

- Application: Film Company, Film Studio, Other Applications

What Are The Leading Region In The Film And Video Market?

Rounding up these comprehensive insights is an in-depth regional analysis. In 2024, North America led the market share in the film and video industry. Meanwhile, Africa is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Specific regions and countries covered in this report include the likes of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa - along with Australia, China, India, USA, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, France, Germany, UK, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa among others.

