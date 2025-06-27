FACT CHECK: ICE Provided Full Medical Care to Guatemalan Illegal Alien with History of Child Abuse and Wanted for Homicide
This detainee received prenatal care, including an ultrasound and OB-GYN visit, dental care, and medication
WASHINGTON – Today, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) set the record straight about Iris Dayana Monterroso-Lemus, a Guatemalan criminal illegal alien – who claimed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) provided no medical treatment or prenatal care for her pregnancy while detained and blamed ICE for her pregnancy loss.
CLAIM: “They didn’t give me medical attention, nowhere, not in Louisiana, not in Alabama.”
FALSE: She received prenatal care, including an ultrasound and OB-GYN visit, dental care, and medication. She was also admitted to a hospital and saw multiple nurses.
CLAIM: “Asked for ultrasound and only tested for blood pressure and urine.”
FALSE: She received prenatal care including a fetal doppler ultrasound.
CLAIM: “Thought she was having a stroke, but they didn’t give her medical exam.”
FALSE: As soon as she identified the distress on April 29, ICE provided immediate medical assistance.
CLAIM: “Begged to go to hospital, but was told no.”
FALSE: ICE sent her to a hospital immediately to receive medical care.
CLAIM: “In Alabama, I was sleeping on the floor.”
FALSE: She was not required to sleep on the floor. She had a bed in her cell.
CLAIM: “She was starving and not getting the nutrients she needed. Spaghetti had cockroaches.”
FALSE: All ICE New Orleans detainees are provided appropriate dietician cleared menus daily, per ICE Performance Based National Detention Standards.
CLAIM: “Mistreatment and mocking from guards.”
FALSE: We have no record of a grievance filed by detainee.
Monterroso-Lemus was arrested twice for child abuse/neglect with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. She also has an active warrant for homicide in Guatemala. Monterroso-Lemus entered the country illegally in 2018 and was deported back to Guatemala on May 9, 2025.
“This reporting is absolutely FALSE. Iris Dayana Monterroso-Lemus had FULL medical, prenatal care,” said DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “We have documentation to show it. Iris Dayana Monterroso-Lemus, 37, is a citizen of Guatemala who has been arrested multiple times for child abuse and is wanted on an active warrant for homicide.”
