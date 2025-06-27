Office of the Governor – News Release – Gov. Green Bolsters the Judiciary Through Signing of Key Legislation

June 26, 2025

HONOLULU – Governor Josh Green, M.D., signed three bills into law today in support of the Hawai‘i State Judiciary’s efforts to facilitate fair and effective justice, promote rehabilitation and reduce recidivism.

The signed legislation includes the Judiciary’s budget bill, which appropriates funds to meet the resource needs — ensuring that the courts function efficiently and continue to serve the people of our state at a time when demand for judicial services is increasing. Additional measures support initiatives aimed at bridging gaps in the justice system, particularly for nonviolent offenders who are disproportionately affected and face a higher risk of recidivism due to their circumstances.

“This is a proud moment. Signing these bills demonstrates the power of collaboration between all branches of government to advance legislation that strengthens Hawai‘i’s judiciary and benefits the people we serve,” said Governor Green. “We are not only facilitating change — we are doing so through a restorative approach that addresses the root causes of recidivism.”

“These justice reform bills strengthen the support systems that help people avoid legal trouble in the future and make the community safer,” said Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Karl Rhoads (District 13 – Dowsett Highlands, Pu‘unui, Nu‘uanu, Pacific Heights, Pauoa, Punchbowl, Pālama, Liliha, Iwilei, Chinatown and Downtown). “By expanding key programs like the Adult Client Services Branch, Community Outreach Court and Women’s Court, we are building a more effective justice system that helps keep our communities in Hawai‘i safer and stronger.”

HB 400: RELATING TO THE JUDICIARY

House Bill 400, Act 227, appropriates $214 million for fiscal year 2026 and $212 million for fiscal year 2027 for the Judiciary’s operating budget. The funds established in this bill will support operating costs and new permanent staff positions, including an additional District Court Judge and support staff in Kona. The bill also funds the permanent establishment of three specialty courts on O‘ahu: Women’s Court, Driving While Impaired Court, and Truancy Court and Early Education Intervention Court, as well as essential support for cybersecurity and technology costs across the judiciary.

Additional funds are appropriated in the budget for the planning and design of a new South Kohala District Courthouse to improve access to judicial services for residents on the Hawaiʻi island.

By signing this measure, Governor Green ensures that residents across the island chain continue to have access to essential judicial services that grow in step with the evolving needs of the judicial system.

HB 727: RELATING TO THE WOMEN’S COURT

In response to the increasing number of women in the criminal justice system, a need arose to assist nonviolent women in the criminal justice system by providing resources and guidance to those who have suffered abuse, trauma, poverty, substance-use disorders and mental illness. From Session Laws of Hawai‘i 2022, Act 243 established Mohala Wahine, a three-year pilot program that offers women at high risk of recidivism access to critical resources such as substance abuse treatment, housing assistance, and therapy, while helping nurture and educate participants throughout the program.

HB 727, now Act 228, makes the Mohala Wahine pilot program permanent in the First Circuit Court of O‘ahu, continuing its invaluable work supporting the most vulnerable women. To further expand access to trauma-informed, evidence-based practices, HB 727 additionally establishes a two-year Women’s Court pilot program in the Third Circuit Court in Kona. This new program addresses a critical need for community-based services on Hawai‘i Island and offers the same supportive services established under Mohala Wahine. This measure appropriates $514,900 for fiscal year 2026 and $557,000 for fiscal year 2027.

“HB727, championed by the Women’s Legislative Caucus, seeks to permanently establish the Mohala Wahine program in the First Circuit as a proven alternative to incarceration and a pathway to reintegration for women,” said Representative Mahina Poepoe, introducer of the bill and vice chair of the House Judiciary and Hawaiian Affairs Committee. “I believe that all women who find themselves in a position of being involved with our court system for nonviolent offenses could benefit from having the option of a pathway that avoids incarceration. Many of these women are mothers and caregivers and with personalized, supportive care focused on healing rather than punishment, we can help them rehabilitate. Expanding this program to Hawaiʻi Island will strengthen families and communities across our state.”

The complete list of bills signed includes the following. Click the links to see full details of the bills enacted into law.

HB280 HD3 SD1 CD1 RELATING TO THE COMMUNITY OUTREACH COURT – Act 229