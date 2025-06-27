Submit Release
Oregon Law Announces Order of the Coif Inductees for 2025

The University of Oregon School of Law welcomed 14 graduates into the prestigious Order of the Coif national honor society.

Considered one of the highest honors a law student can receive, elected students must earn a juris doctor degree and a grade-point average that places them in the top 10 percent of their graduating class.

The National Order of the Coif was established in 1902, and 88 of the nation’s 197 accredited law schools have chapters. Oregon Law founded its chapter in 1934, and it remains the only school in Oregon to bestow the honor.

Congratulations to the 2025 inductees!

Andy Archer
Colin Backhaus
Nate Bassinger
Aazaad Burn
Grace Hanna
Mateo Hermida
Cody Houston
Ben Marin
Justin McCarthy
Dustin R. Messner
Abigayle J. Mitchell
George Ian Ogilvie
Will Stephens
Miranda Vermeer

