Royal College of Physicians governance review underway

By focusing on the effectiveness of the board and trustees, the relationship with RCP council, governance structures, and strategic alignment of the board and council, this initiative will complement the work already underway on constitutional reform.

The review is aimed at providing the college with a series of objective and practical recommendations to help inform the organisation’s governance in the coming years.

Improving governance was a key recommendation in The King’s Fund Learning Review and GGI aims to deliver their reflections by the end of September.

How the review will work

The governance review will be conducted through a series of confidential one-to-one interviews and focus groups with representatives from the board of trustees, council, key committees and groups. These will take place throughout July. The review will include observations of meetings and an assessment of written materials, triangulated with established principles of governance best practice drawn from GGI’s cross-sector experience. A survey will also be circulated to key stakeholder committees and groups.

Key areas of focus will be:

Governance structures and effectiveness

Board and council interactions

Culture and conduct

Composition and capability

Decision-making and oversight

Strategic alignment and future fitness

For more information

The GGI governance review will be supported by the RCP interim chief of staff and executive office.

For more information contact governancereview@rcp.ac.uk.

Details about GGI are available on their website.