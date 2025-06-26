The Bank of England's supervision of financial market infrastructures - Annual Report 2025

Today (26 June) the Bank published its Financial Market Infrastructure Report.

The financial market infrastructure firms (FMIs) supervised by the Bank offer services to individuals and businesses that are critical to the smooth operation of the UK financial system and the broader economy. These firms are used every day, whether we realise it or not, when we receive or make payments from our bank accounts, or when we buy goods and services. They also play a key role in helping manage and mitigate risk across financial markets. As a global financial centre, the smooth and safe functioning of these firms are critical not only to UK financial stability, but also to the health of the global financial system.

This report sets out how in carrying out the Bank’s FMI and payment oversight functions, the Bank’s financial stability objective and the secondary innovation objective have been met. Amid an uncertain and changing context, we have maintained our focus on day-to-day supervision and a clear policy agenda to ensure financially and operationally resilient FMIs and have supported safe and resilient innovation in payments, settlement and clearing. Over the reporting period, the Bank’s supervision of FMIs has continued to contribute significantly to the delivery of its objective to protect and enhance UK financial stability.