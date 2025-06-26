Watercraft, gear must meet Canadian aquatic invasive species requirements before entering Canada (published June 26, 2025)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds boaters and anglers that Canada requires watercraft and equipment to meet Canadian aquatic invasive species regulations before crossing into Canada.

Canada Border Services Agency’s Memorandum D19-8-5 says travelers towing or transporting boats, trailers and water-related equipment at any border crossing must ensure that these items are free of AIS; cleaned of aquatic plants, animals, mud and debris; drained of water; and dry before entering Canada. Hot water decontamination by trained staff might be required for any equipment not meeting requirements upon inspection, and these decontamination units might not be available nearby.

“As with any other aspect of crossing the border, it’s up to travelers to make sure their boats and equipment are in compliance,” DNR Watercraft Inspection Supervisor Tina Fitzgerald said. “Canada’s AIS prevention regulations are a little different from Minnesota’s.”

If someone has been previously denied entry into Canada due to an AIS violation and wants to try entering again, Canada requires proof of decontamination. Proof can be a completed “contaminated watercraft – conditions for re-entry” form that is provided by the Canadian border agent. You may bring your watercraft and this form to a Minnesota watercraft decontamination station. Upon completion of the decontamination, you can fill out the form and return it to the border agent. Please note, the nearest Minnesota decontamination unit may be more than 100 miles away from the Canadian border and not staffed every day of the week.

“The DNR and authorized government units typically operate decontamination stations where they’ll do the most good to help prevent the spread of AIS in Minnesota,” Fitzgerald said. “It is ultimately the owner’s responsibility to ensure their boat and equipment are in compliance with AIS laws wherever they are traveling.”

Minnesota based AIS programs do not provide separate forms or receipts that can be used as proof of decontamination for your trip into Canada, because boaters can legally complete decontamination on their own within Minnesota.

Minnesota law requires people to:

Clean watercraft, trailers and equipment to remove aquatic plants and prohibited invasive species.

watercraft, trailers and equipment to remove aquatic plants and prohibited invasive species. Drain all water and leave drain plugs out during transport.

all water and leave drain plugs out during transport. Dispose of unwanted bait in the trash.

of unwanted bait in the trash. Never release bait, plants or aquarium pets into Minnesota waters.

bait, plants or aquarium pets into Minnesota waters. Dry docks, lifts and rafts for 21 days before moving them from one water body to another.

These additional steps reduce the risk of spreading aquatic invasive species:

Decontaminate watercraft and equipment – find free stations on the courtesy decontamination page of the DNR website.

watercraft and equipment – find free stations on the courtesy decontamination page of the DNR website. Spray watercraft and equipment with high-pressure water or rinse with water if high-pressure water is not available.

watercraft and equipment with high-pressure water or with water if high-pressure water is not available. Dry watercraft and equipment for at least five days before using in another water body.

People should contact a Minnesota DNR aquatic invasive species specialist if they think they have found any invasive species that was not already known to be in the water body.

More information is available on the aquatic invasive species page of the DNR website.