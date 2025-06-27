Submit Release
Governor Hochul Directs Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Former Long Island Representative Carolyn McCarthy

Governor Kathy Hochul today directed flags on all State government buildings to be flown at half-staff in honor of former Representative Carolyn McCarthy, who passed away on June 26. Representative McCarthy was a leading gun control advocate during her time in Congress. Flags will be at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday, June 27.

“Representative Carolyn McCarthy was a strong advocate for gun control and an even more fierce leader,” Governor Hochul said. “From her days as a Congresswoman to advocacy, Carolyn McCarthy touched the lives of many through her work in public service, and I join her family, loved ones and Long Islanders in mourning this loss.”

